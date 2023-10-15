The Indonesian GP saw three drivers receive a caution for exceeding the authorized limits in terms of tire pressure. Since the measure aimed at monitoring these parameters in a rigorous framework during the races was introduced, Maverick Viñales (in Barcelona) and Dani Pedrosa (in Misano) had already been reported for having exceeded the figures to be respected, but never before now so many pilots had been found during the same event.

Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46), Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha), Raul Fernandez (RNF) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) all tested below Michelin’s recommended limits during Sunday’s Grand Prix race at Mandalika. It was a tough test for the tyres, with track temperatures reaching 62°C, according to Michelin. Driving below the authorized pressure constitutes a violation of article 2.4.4.9 of the regulation, which now regulates these tire adjustments, despite the reluctance expressed when this measure was introduced.

Starting from this year’s British GP, a system of monitoring compliance with the procedures has been established using sensors, with measures aimed at ensuring that each driver ran with the minimum pressure indicated for at least 30% of the sprint race and the 50% of the main race. The decision issued by the jury on Sunday does not specify the pressure recorded, the time in which the limit was not respected, nor the tire or tires involved.

Before running the risk of disqualification, the stewards show some leniency during the first months of applying this rule. The first infringement only entails a warning: this was the case of the three drivers caught at fault on Sunday in Indonesia. In case of repeat infringement, however, time penalties will be applied: the second infringement will cost three seconds, the third six seconds and the fourth 12 seconds, which will be added to the race time of the guilty driver.

