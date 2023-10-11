Financial expert Musab Qasrawi told Shababi Live on Sky News Arabia that fraud in the age of artificial intelligence has reached a point where votes are being copied and used to defraud users of the necessity of transferring sums of money to their families.

Qasrawi offers 3 important steps to avoid falling into the trap of digital fraud:

Fraudsters play on the emotional side, as they use terms such as: You must update your data now – If you do not update your data now, you will lose your account. Musab answers that there is no case under any circumstances that requires disclosing your data on the phone, so do not respond to this psychological pressure that is being exerted. You should end the call with the person and contact your bank and make sure that you update your data through the correct channel. In the event that your bank has an electronic application, contact your bank to verify and file a complaint stating that you have been exposed to a fraud attempt.

Neo-banks, are they really the new era of financial markets?

Neo banks are independent banks that operate virtually directly and exclusively on the Internet, without the physical presence of any branches on the ground.

Qasrawi adds that these banks provide their banking services entirely through phone applications, and their advantages are that the cost of their services is simple and their operations are safe and fast.

Creating content about banks… is not impossible

Some people may think that presenting and discussing any information about banks is complicated and difficult to explain and simplify, so Qasrawi answers that the real challenge that he faced and was able to overcome was simplifying banking information and condensing it into less than a minute and in a way that any age group can understand.

He adds that many of his followers shared with him how much they benefited from the information he presented in his content, which contributed to raising their banking awareness and increasing their chances of making sound financial decisions.

The credit card… is not a problem

The financial expert highlights the consequences of incorrect uses of credit cards, including standardizing the PIN for the cards to make it easier for them to remember that the most appropriate use is:

Change the secret numbers for each card with distinctive numbers that can be remembered, such as the date of birth or important occasions in the person’s life, which will be easy to link to these numbers. Change the card periodically so that the user is not surprised by its presence on sites that conduct small withdrawals that cannot be noticed or tracked. Avoid giving it to children when purchasing online and replace it with a prepaid card, as the amount that the child will dispose of can be controlled without exceeding the limit of the card used. Avoid withdrawing money from the credit card limit because the interest on the amount may sometimes exceed the loan amount if it accumulates. Use the card for large purchases such as electrical appliances or school tuition because it will be converted into points that can be exchanged for airline tickets or phone minutes? When the card is lost or if there is any doubt about any transactions, she must inform the bank immediately to trace the transaction or stop the card.

Shababi Live

“Sky News Arabia”, in cooperation with TikTok, launched “Shababi Live“, which is a series of direct dialogues with experts from the Arab world to talk about creating purposeful content and other youth matters on a weekly basis with Iman Khattab On the TikTok platform.