Warner TV proposes an interesting plan for Halloween night and will broadcast It and Scream on the network, the true story to accompany this evening of terror.

Halloween is approaching and as such many television channels are preparing for a very terrifying evening for that night, where most horror movie lovers spend it enjoying a good marathon of films.

Throughout these days we have learned about various plans to watch on the different networks and streaming services, and now it is Warner TV’s turn, which proposes an interesting plan for that night with one of the best adaptations of Stephen King and a documentary film about one of the most famous serial killers in cinema.

Warner TV broadcasts It and Scream, the true story on Halloween

The Halloween night plan starts on Warner TV at 10:05 p.m. with It, the 2017 remake based on one of the best horror novels of Stephen King directed by Andy Muschietti.

With an impressive Bill Skarsgård in the role of Pennywisethe film’s plot follows a group of young people who contemplate how little by little the children of the town of Derry begin to mysteriously disappearincluding Bill’s little brother.

He soon discovers that the person behind everything is a horrendous and malevolent being known as Pennywise who can take on various forms and feeds on the fear of children, waking up from his slumber every 27 years.

So, Bill and his friends They must find out everything they can about Pennywise in order to find a weak point that will allow them to destroy the creature forever..

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

After this, at 00:25 hours the network broadcasts Scream, the true story, an interesting documentary about the real case that inspired the film that led to one of the most important sagas in cinema. terror.

Directed by Nicholas Calderon, Theresa Croft, Jackie Green and Olivia Hytha, the documentary explores and analyzes the chilling story of serial killer Danny Rolling, better known as the Gainesville Ripper.

Rolling claimed to be possessed by a demon and that led him to carry out a horrific wave of crimes, whose acts served as inspiration when developing the figure of Ghostface in Scream.

This is the Halloween plan that Warner TV has prepared to watch on the night of October 31. What do you think of the films proposed for this evening? Tell us in our comments section.