Batgirl worker sues Warner Bros. over motorcycle accident on film set

The controversies related to Batgirl They don’t stop, and now, an extra from the film is suing Warner Bros. for a motorcycle accident on the set.

Another problem for Warner Bros.

Batgirl was shelved in August 2022 following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery, being a big blow for everyone involved. However, the project continues to generate news, as The Sun has reported that a Batgirl extra intends to sue Warner Bros. for a motorcycle accident that occurred on the filming set of the film.

Cristina Stanovici He shared the details of his two injuries, such as the time he spent without proper medical care, and his long recovery process that has caused him to still feel pain. Warner Bros. has not yet responded to Stanovici’s lawsuitand the amount of compensation being requested is also unknown.

Cristina Stanovici’s words about the Batgirl incident

“Hearing the anesthesiologist say ‘fingers crossed for you’ really gives you a chill. The surgeon told me it was one of the worst cases he had seen in his eight years at the hospital. They had a motorcycle with cameras on it that was filming. He hit me on the right side and I went flying through the air. I started screaming to get the attention of the paramedics because I remembered seeing an ambulance at the scene the previous few days. I stayed there for almost an hour while they checked me and stabilized me. Unfortunately, I did not lose consciousness.”

“The memory will traumatize me forever. I broke many bones. My femur, my tibial plateau, my pubic bone, many non-displaced fractures in my pelvis, a broken thumb, and a head laceration. They did the femur surgery after about 10 hours. It lasted more than five hours, they gave me five blood transfusions and I almost died. I have a rod in my femur that goes from my hip to my knee. “They were supposed to make two incisions, top and bottom, but due to severe swelling they had to cut my entire leg to relieve the pressure.”

“I went through what I hope are the most difficult times of my life alone. Even after 17 months, my leg is still sore and weak. Not to mention that she is deformed, which adds to my trauma. This leg will need one or two more surgeries, but it will never be the same. The recovery was and is horrendous. I still feel pain every day, every step. People might think it’s just a broken leg. No. It is a tragedy, your body is destroyed and your mind continues.”

If Stanovici’s lawsuit ends in a positive result for the extra, this case could generate more discussions about safety on film sets, causing studios to take greater responsibility for their projects.