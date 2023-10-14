Director James Gunn is the head of DC Studios, but he doesn’t have full control of Warner Bros. properties.

James Gunn is leading an exciting reboot of the Warner Bros. superhero franchise. Projects like Superman: Legacy, Creature Commandos and Waller are set to kick off this new era of the DC Comics Universe. The incorporation of this renowned director was viewed with enthusiasm by fans, since his vision and plan seemed to promise a transformation without interference from the studio, which had not occurred in the previous management.

However, a recent report from Variety sheds light on the fact that James Gunn and Peter Safran, although with a significant involvement, do not have complete control over the new DCU, especially when it comes to streaming content on HBO Max , owned by Warner Bros. In contrast to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, who operates fairly autonomously within Disney.

However, there’s no reason for DC fans to worry.

The collaboration between DC Studios co-CEOs and HBO Max executives Sarah Aubrey and Casey Bloys is described as “seamless.” The first fruit of this collaboration is the upcoming The Batman spin-off show, titled The Penguin, on which both parties worked closely.

This may seem contradictory to previous statements by James Gunn, who had assured fans that DC is separate from Warner Brothers. Although the relationship between the parties seems to be harmonious and without problems at the moment, everything will depend on when they begin to release projects and viewers see if things are being done well. Since a bad reaction can cause Warner Bros. to want to intervene more, which will make the relationship go from “perfect” to “tense.” More than anything, because that has already happened in the past.

Warner Bros. Discovery

But for now, the movie Superman: Legacy that will be the project that starts it all is only receiving good news and has a great cast led by David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific. So let’s hope it is a success when it premieres on July 11, 2025.

Do you want to see everything they are preparing?