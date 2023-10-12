Mortal Kombat is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world. Throughout its 30-year history, it crossed the boundaries of gaming and has had series, live-action films and animated adaptations. Unfortunately, one of the most striking audiovisual projects was left in the freezer.

Possibly the most controversial installment of the saga created by Ed Boon is Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe. Although it received a mixed reception from die-hard fans, the concept of it caught attention on its own and the idea of ​​seeing Sub-Zero lock fists with Superman turned out to be very interesting.

Unfortunately, fans will be left wanting to see that and other confrontations in an animated project.

Related video: Is the golden age of video game movies and series coming?

Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe was close to having a movie

Jeremy Adams, writer of the latest animated films in the Fatality saga and screenwriter of DC comics films such as Batman: Soul of the Dragon and Justice League: Warworld, held an interview with the ComicBook portal and revealed very interesting information about a project that never saw the light.

Because the creative has experience in both the Mortal Kombat and DC Comics universes, it is easy to think that he could work on a hypothetical adaptation of the 2008 video game. Unfortunately, it seems that that is off the table.

When asked if a Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe, Jeremy Adams confessed that they did, in fact, propose that project. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. nixed the idea.

Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe was close to being a movie

“I would lower your expectations. I don’t know if they have plans to do more. I know we proposed it a while ago, but it was rejected. Well, I don’t know if they ever will. I hope so and that they call me to participate. That would be great because I really love it. But I don’t know, although I think it would be cool. Believe me, I would love to see a Mortal Kombat vs. DC,” commented the writer.

Although there is always the possibility that Warner Bros. will revisit the idea and finally give it the green light, it seems unlikely that this will happen in the near future. So, fans should expect the worst.

What are the next Mortal Kombat movies?

Although it seems there will never be a film that will show a confrontation between Scorpion and Batman, there are a couple of Mortal Kombat adaptations on the way.

We must remember that the sequel to the 2021 film reboot began filming in the middle of this year. Unfortunately, production had to stop abruptly due to the strike of writers and actors that put the United States film industry in check.

On the other hand, Mortal Kombat Legends: Cage Match, the most recent animated film in the franchise, will debut in digital and physical formats on October 17.

But tell us, would you have liked to see a crossover movie? Let us read you in the comments.

You can read more news related to Mortal Kombat if you click on this link.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Mortal Kombat 1

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente