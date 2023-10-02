It looks like Warner Bros. has good news. Apparently, the company has launched a new promotion with offers in the Nintendo Switch eShop. You already know that you can consult the 30 best free games for Nintendo Switch in history on the website.

So far offers are available only in Americaso do not hesitate to take advantage of them as soon as possible since they only last until October 23 with outstanding discounts. If you do not have an American account and are interested in an offer, you can find our tutorial to access the American eShop at this link.

Here are the most notable ones, although you can find them in full on the Nintendo of America website:

Games on Nintendo Switch

LEGO DC Super-Villains: $8.40 (-85%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: $5.60 (-80%) – Ends October 23 LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game: $7.00 (-85%) – Ends October 23 LEGO The Incredibles: $8.40 (-85%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Worlds: $5.60 (-80%) – Ends October 23

Packs and Special Editions on Nintendo Switch

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition: $16.50 (-67%) – Ends October 23

DLCs ​​on Nintendo Switch

LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass: $1.96 (-85%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass: $2.80 (-80%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack: $5.38 (-33%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack: $5.38 (-33%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack : $5.38 (-33%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack: $5.38 (-33%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack: $5.38 (- 33%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Andor Character Pack: $5.38 (-33%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Book of Boba Fett Character Pack: $5.38 (-33 %) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 1: $5.19 (-67%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 2: $5.19 (-67%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Pack: $5.38 (-33%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Obi-Wan Kenobi Character Pack: $5.38 (-33%) – Ends October October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Rebels Character Pack: $5.38 (-33%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Summer Vacation Character Pack: $5.38 (-33%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga The Clone Wars Character Pack: $5.38 (-33%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trooper Pack: $5.38 (-33%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Worlds – Classic Space Pack: $1.00 (-75%) – Ends October 23 LEGO Worlds – Monsters Pack: $1.00 (-75%) – Ends October 23

What do you think of these Nintendo Switch offers? You can find more similar promotions from other companies at this link.

