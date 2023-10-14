Warner Bros and Dynamite Entertainment have announced a partnership that will bring some of Warner’s most popular franchises and characters such as the Thundercast to comics.

Dynamite Entertainment and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products announced a few days ago their partnership to launch a range of comics and graphic novels inspired by some of the studio’s most popular franchises and characters. The first to arrive will be some Hanna Barbera classics such as The Flintstones or The Space Ghost. As well as more contemporary characters like The Powerpuff Girls. Also the film version of the classic Wizard of Oz will come to comics. Although we don’t know if as an adaptation or if they will take Dorothy on new adventures. The partnership will officially begin in February with ThunderCats from writer Declan Shalvey and art by Drew Moss.

According to Dynamite, the initial list of titles planned for release across multiple formats includes ThunderCats, The Flintstones, The Powerpuff Girls, Space Ghost, Jonny Quest, The Wizard of OZ, and We’re Bears. It doesn’t look like all of these will be standard monthly comics, and Dynamite promises that they will be released in formats appropriate for the property.

“Warner Bros. has been at the heart of entertainment in America and around the world for an incredible hundred years, and has been the home of so many beloved stories and franchises,” said Nick Barrucci, CEO and publisher of Dynamite, in a release. “We are incredibly excited to bring many of the largest and most passionate fan bases back to comics, while working with WBD and wonderful creators to bring all-new stories to fans!”

Thundercast the first to arrive

Shalvey (Alien, Deadpool vs. Old Man Logan) will join fan-favorite artist Drew Moss (Vampirella/Red Sonja) and letterer Jeff Eckleberry to reshape and revitalize the comic book franchise starting this February.

According to the release, ThunderCats is intended to be a refreshing yet timeless take on classic myths and characters. Harnessing Shalvey’s ability to weave complex narratives alongside Moss’s striking imagery. The initial story is currently planned to delve into the early days of Third Earth, the world in which the ThunderCats are forced to survive after escaping their original home. With a focus partly on the origin, the title will explore untold stories and new challenges for Lion-O, Cheetara and the rest of the group.

Shalvey will delve into character relationships and the foundations of science fiction while Moss will portray the wonderful environments of Third Earth and the action scenes. With Lion-O at the center, following his journey to becoming a worthy leader. The team will work together, combining their diverse talents, attitudes and learning about the magical power of the Eye of Thundera. But can they achieve these goals and grow, with the eyes of Mumm-Ra, the Eternal Living, upon them? With the franchise’s signature blend of action, drama and sci-fi touches, fans won’t want to miss this all-new approach.

