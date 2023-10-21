It was one of the Spanish box office phenomena of 2017 and was inspired by the only case in history that the Spanish police classify as supernatural and that remains “unsolved.” But the reality part is the least of it: the important thing is that ‘Veronica‘ is a fast-paced and terrifying film, and now, in addition to the usual Prime Video and Netflix, you can watch it for free and without any type of subscription on the RTVE website.

Paco Plaza thus managed to prolong the historic success of the ‘REC’ tetralogy, of which he co-directed the first two installments and signed the third alone, reaffirming himself as one of the most interesting personalities of horror films made in Spain. The fame of the film was such that, thanks to its setting in the nineties, it managed to make the Heroes of Silence fashionable again, who play repeatedly during the film and send us back to that time.

In ‘Verónica’ we are told the story of a group of three friends who, during an eclipse, make a Ouija board to invoke the spirit of one of them’s deceased father. In the process, the board breaks and the girl enters a kind of horrendous trance. When she recovers from it, she begins to perceive strange phenomena in her home, with appearances of what could be her father in a state that is neither alive nor dead.

The spooky world of Veronica returns soon with ‘Sister Death’, which premieres on Netflix in time for Halloween, on October 27. This prequel will delve into the story of the iconic and terrifying blind nun who was at Verónica’s school, taking us even further back in time, to the years of post-war Spain.

