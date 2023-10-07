Microids e Bilibili Games have released a new animated story trailer by Warm Snowa roguelite set in a dark oriental fantasy universe, which will be available in digital format on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch e Windows Store dal October 20thafter debuting on Steam last year. You can see the trailer at the bottom of the news.

The new version will also bring Italian among the supported languages.

These are the features from the Microids page:

In Year 27 of the Longwu Era, a strange warm snow refuses to melt and plunges the world into chaos, turning people into uncontrollable monsters.

As “Bi An”, a mysterious warrior who wanders this dark oriental fantasy universe, your mission is to face the 5 houses that protected the world by freeing them from corruption and finally defeat the White Lotus.

Adapt your equipment to your way of fighting and engage in challenging battles against fierce enemies to solve the puzzle behind the warm snow and free the world from the plague!

A vast roguelike

Customize your game by choosing weapons, powers and elements to adapt your fighting style and find the game that’s right for you!

A story with an artistic direction inspired by “silk paintings”

Immerse yourself in a content-rich story with stunning graphics inspired by silk paintings, adding poetry and elegance to the game world.

An exotic universe inspired by Chinese folklore

Discover a fantasy world inspired by Chinese folklore, with mythical creatures, breathtaking landscapes and an authentic atmosphere that immerses you in this rich culture.

Text languages

Enjoy an immersive gaming experience thanks to the new languages ​​available.

Launch on console and Windows Store

The game will be available on consoles and the Windows Store. Enjoy the game on your favorite platform, be it a home console or a portable device like Switch.

The value of replaying

Replay endlessly until you discover the truth about “Warm Snow” and put an end to it all.

“Ash of Nightmare” content included

Find out what happens to Bi An after the story with this additional content, which introduces new mechanics, items, abilities, weapons and bosses.

Below you can see the trailer for Warm Snow