We recently discovered this video and it is related to the promising WarioWare: Move It! It has been confirmed after the June Nintendo Direct announcement and the September Direct trailer.

WarioWare: Move It!

We already knew a while ago that Charles Martinet He will not provide the voice of Wario in this installment either., just as he will not give it to Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros Wonder. Now we have a new presentation trailer, for now only available in Japanese.

Review the main functions and mechanics of the game and you can see it below:

You also have our impressions here. It will be released on Nintendo Switch On November 3, as we mentioned previously. Pre-orders for this exciting game are now available on the Nintendo eShop, offering players the opportunity to secure their copy and anticipate the excitement to come.

It looks like the game promises an interactive and exciting experience that takes full advantage of the movement and fun capabilities of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers. We’ll have to see what it’s like to finally play it on the console!

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our complete coverage of this game here.

