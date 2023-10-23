Rodeo Games e Twistplay hanno announced That Warhammer Quest will be removed from Steam soon, therefore it will no longer be possible to purchase the video game inspired by the Games Workshop board game of the same name. The companies have made it known that this is due to expiration of the license sold by the British company, a license that will not be renewed.

A developer chimed in on the Steam forums he also specified that Warhammer Quest servers will remain active, therefore it will still be possible to continue to use the online features even after the game is removed from sale. Finally, we would like to point out that a date for the removal from Steam has not been provided.

For now Warhammer Quest it is still purchasablebut the situation could change soon.

