Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruindeveloped and published by Frontier Developments, is the new strategy video game coming out on November 17, 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S e PC. In this sense, the demo for the new video game in the franchise will be available from 9 to 16 October, arriving in an autumn full of video games.

In the first two missions of the game, the Stormcast Eternals depart from the fortress settlement of Harkanibus in search of a powerful source of magic in the swamps of the Mortal Realm Ghur. Their goal is to save the settlement from the invading forces of the Orruk Kruleboyz, and the artifact gives them their best chance to repel the invaders. Players will battle the Kruleboyz as they learn how to play Realms of Ruin, including how to accumulate resources.

Previous article

Dusk HD announced, coming out in December