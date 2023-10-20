Owlcat Games has packaged a new trailer for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader dedicated to the choices and consequences that the players’ actions will have on the history of this CRPG.

In the Koronus Expanse, where the protagonist of the game operates together with his crew, it will be possible to act in various ways. For example, the enemies of the Imperium may be attacked mercilessly, or they may be approached diplomatically, leading to radically different outcomes. We will also be called upon to decide the fate of the population of a dying planet, resulting in long-term consequences.

Recall that Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will be available from 7 December su PC, PS5 e Xbox Series X|S.