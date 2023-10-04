Blizzard Entertainment has announced Warcraft Rumble release date, the mobile spin-off of the famous strategy series. The video game will be available from November 3rd on Android and iOS devices. The official launch will take place in conjunction with BlizzCon 2023, which will start on that date.

“Warcraft Rumble is a joyful mobile version of Azeroth’s greatest hits, lovingly crafted by a team with deep roots in the Warcraft universe,” says John Hight, general manager of the Warcraft franchise. “Thanks to the support of players who participated in the closed beta, the pre-launch in the interested countries has been exciting and now it’s time to share the fun with the rest of the planet. We can’t wait to bring Warcraft Rumble to players around the world on November 3rd. We’re confident that both longtime fans and players new to the Warcraft universe will find the perfect army to unleash their own personal style of joyous chaos!”

