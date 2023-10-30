Dagestan, the hunt for the Jew at the airport

The guerra Between Israel e Palestine risks becoming a global conflict between Jews and Arabs. What happened yesterday in Dagestan in the Caucasus it is a clear sign of how tension is rising to increasingly worrying levels. Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters they stormed a plane carrying Israeli citizens on Sunday 29 October at the airport Makhachkala in the Russian region a Muslim majority. Times of Israel reported that there were twenty injured but no victims. The demonstration was born after the arrival of flights from Israel was reported through Telegram channels. The protesters managed to get to the runway and to surround the plane. One of them even climbed onto a wing of the aircraft and tried to enter the cockpit.

The Russian Armed Forces have the protest was quelled. The riots are the latest case of anti-Israel incidents in the North Caucasus. The Dagestan government said Monday that it is strengthening security measures throughout the republic, which has 3 million inhabitants. Videos from Makhachkala airport shown by Reuters showed mostly protesters young people, waving Palestinian flagsthey broke glass doors and ran through the airport shouting “Allah Akbar” or “God is the greatest.” The authorities: “They were waiting en masse for unarmed people who had not done anything forbidden“.

