Israel-Gaza war, but also pay attention to the Taiwan front: here’s why

Dmitry Polyansky, deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, exhibited fragments of the documents at the Security Council meeting Western missiles that Kiev used to hit civilian infrastructure. Among these missiles are the American Himars and the Franco-British Storm Shadow. The fragment reads “Made in France”.

On the Hamas website we read that a delegation of the Palestinian group, led by Dr. Musa Abu Marzouk, met on Thursday with Mikhail Bogdanov, special envoy of the Russian president for the Middle East and Africa, and the deputy minister of Foreign Affairs at the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow. The talks focused on the recent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and on strategies to stop Israeli crimes, supported by the United States and many Western nations.

The Hamas delegation reiterated i rights of the Palestinian people to freedom, self-determination and the right of return. They also underlined the right to reject and resist the Israeli occupation with all available means. The delegation stressed that Israeli atrocities against civilians will not overshadow the fact of military defeats and security problems inflicted by the Israeli army on October 7. Bogdanov, for his part, expressed his country’s support for the rights of the Palestinian people and discussed with relevant parties Russia’s efforts to reach a ceasefire, reopen border crossings and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza blocked. There is, therefore, one increasingly clear scenario on the geopolitical front: on one side, the polarization of the world on the China-Russia-Arab-Palestinian Middle East axison the other the American superpower that has started to enter the war directly, while the EU awaits orders from overseas.

We cannot fail to consider that another front is opening up, in addition to the Ukrainian and Middle Eastern ones, which concerns Taiwan. According to the international media, it is said that in the last thirty years the sense of identity of the Taiwanese population has reached 60%, that is, it has tripled. Faced with the evidently tense relations between China and the USA, it would be short-sighted not to take this island and its evolution into account, so much so that the prestigious The Economist of 1/5/2021 already declared it as the most dangerous place on Earth (See ” The most dangerous place on Earth”). In the period from 1895 to 1945 the island was inhabited mainly by Chinese immigrants who, despite their differences and quarrelsomeness, gradually began to create a common Taiwanese identity as opposed to the Japanese who had colonized them.

In 1946 Taiwan was returned to Chinese, which, at the time, saw leadership in the descendants of the Qing dynasty. In 1947, however, violent riots began, which led the Taiwanese to clash with the Chinese, by whom they felt exploited and oppressed. In 1949 the Kuomintang, a party of Chinese nationalists, moved to Taiwan, along with 1.2 million people, due to the communist advance in Russia. Very often, we Westerners forget that the separation of “free China” (Taiwan) managed by the nationalists of the Kuomintang and the communist-totalitarian part changed the essence and vision of the Chinese world, whose historical identity, over time and in feeling common, became the prerogative of Taiwanese nationalists. In an anti-communist function, a democratic mentality became radicalized among the people, so much so that a Tfd (island agency) survey says that in 2020, 79.7% of Taiwanese demonstrated maximum trust in the democratic and liberal system.

In 1996, 23 million Taiwanese voted in the first direct presidential elections. This factor leads China to grant autonomy to the island, in exchange for the repeal of martial law. It is a de facto independence but not de jure. If China undermined it, again according to a Tfd survey, over 60% of the population would be willing to defend the island with weapons, which with the democratization process has brought an important portion of the electorate closer to the USA and the Western system. Even in customs, the Taiwanese regime has begun to allow homosexual marriages and environmentalist provisions, just as American fashion, food and communication have penetrated the liveliness of this people. Taiwan, according to many observers and political analysts craves independence and would not accept an attack from Xi Jinping, which would be seen as a desire to destroy any form of independence, in favor of Taiwan incorporated into the People’s Republic of China. For these historical-political reasons, if a front were opened on the island, the outcomes would be very uncertain and would certainly bring with it other actors, in a long and exhausting war, which should not be in anyone’s interest.