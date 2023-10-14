Israel’s attack on Gaza

Israel-Plaestina war, Netanhyau’s warning to China makes the world tremble

The offensive does not stop Israel against Hamas. The death toll is tragic Gazarose to 1200 the number of people who lost their lives following raids and bombings. Similarly, the number of wounded that would arrive a quota 5.600. Netanyhau did not use half measures: “Every member of Hamas is a dead man“. But Israel also warned China. Beijing needs to take on “a more balanced attitude” on the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This was stated by the Israeli ambassador to Beijing, lrit Ben-Abba, in an interview with Bloomberg TV, anticipating that Zhai Jun, the Chinese envoy for the Middle East, should have talks with the Israeli side, after the phone calls on Tuesday and Wednesday with the Egyptian and Palestinian sides respectively. “The Chinese special envoy will have a telephone conversation with the Israeli side,” said the diplomat, according to whom Beijing could talk about the matter today in the daily briefing of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



At least 51 people died and 281 others were injured in air strikes carried out tonight on the Gaza Strip by the Israeli army, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health quoted by local media. «The ministry stated that the attacks hit Sabra, Al Zaytoun, Al Nafaq and Tal Al Hawa and Khan Younis; Search and rescue operations are still ongoing.”, reports the broadcaster Al Jazeera. The death toll for Israel also continues to worsen. Yesterday afternoon, a hospital was hit by rockets launched by Hamas, which in recent days had already destroyed the passage that connected the old to the new wing. Dr. Ron Lobel, 73, director of Emergency Services, was on duty at the time of the attack. “When 50-60 injured people arrive at once, it’s an important event. Saturday 200 arrived in two hours, some of them in very serious conditions“.

