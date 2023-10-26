Israel-Gaza war, the end of Hamas will not come with an armed invasion. Here because

In yesterday’s Corriere 23 October one of the most well-known and brilliant commentators of the newspaper, Ernesto Galli della Loggia, says fed up with the chorus of criticism raining down on the Israeli government: “Israel’s reaction is wrong… it has a counterproductive effect, it is disproportionate, it undermines the ‘Abraham Accords’, it infuriates the Arab streets, it violates humanitarian law, it attacks the Palestinians of Gaza instead of Hamas , and so on, scolding.” Galli does not stop to discuss the validity of these criticisms, it is not this that interests him, but rather their speciousness. And to make it emerge he challenges the critics. From the myriad of the disparate criticisms, no proposal for a political line for the Israeli government emerges. Simply put: what should Bibi do?

Let’s see what he is doing: 1) i bombings they are Gaza; 2) the total siege on Gaza; 3) the preparations of a invasion of ground troops in Gaza; 4) lo displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. Now all four of these initiatives are either against humanitarian law or have a high probability of being so. Therefore, according to the critics, or to summarize the critics’ observations, the Israeli government should not continue them. Therefore we can go beyond Galli della Loggia and accuse the critics not only of being confused and specious, but of wanting to impose paralysis on the defensive action of the Israeli government. Let’s remember what the government has undertaken: “defending Israel”. And all the allies, from Biden on down, have assured the government that “Israel has the right to defend itself.” I think most people have missed what this means.

It means that, although Hamas is not a state, its aggression against the country of Israel justifies the government of Israel turning its armed forces towards it, as if it wereAnd. We can remember in this regard that from time to time in our country voices have been raised for the use of the army against the mafia.

But if 1), 2), 3) and 4) are impracticable because they are illegal, How can the government of Israel defend its country? So far we have talked about the Israeli government’s tactics, but not its goals. The repeatedly declared objective, on which not only Netanyahu’s not very popular government but all Israeli public opinion agrees is to “destroy Hamas”. This is the first essential task that the government must undertake using its armed forces. It appears that the Israeli government believes it can distinguish Hamas members from other Palestinians, which seems dubious. All four military initiatives mentioned above should serve this purpose. But maybe this is just propaganda. Perhaps the “destruction of Hamas” should not be taken literally.

We must distinguish between the killing of all Hamas members and the end of Hamas as a political and terrorist social group. Perhaps the mistake of the government and its allies lies in militarization of a task that can be carried out by other means, of which the State of Israel is also abundantly endowed. Let’s remember that the State of Israel has already almost destroyed one of its adversaries, the PLO. And he didn’t do it with the armed forces but with his famous secret service, the Mossad. The Mossad, world master of political assassinations. “They called it the ‘red page’, red like the paper given to the Mossad to assassinate an adversary,” says Guido Olimpio in the same issue of the Corriere. And he informs that the Mossad is now back in action at full capacity. For the leaders of Hamas, often comfortably abroad, hard times promise.

