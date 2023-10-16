Israel’s attack on Gaza

Israel: water supply to Gaza reactivated

Israel has resumed water supply in the southern area of Gaza Strip. The Israeli media reported this, citing strong US pressure on the matter in the last two days.

White House: “We fear Iranian intervention”

The White House expressed fears of a widening of the conflict between Israel and Hamas and possible “direct involvement” of Iran. “We cannot exclude that Iran chooses to directly engage in some way. We must prepare for any possible contingency,” the national security adviser said, Jake Sullivanlooking at the increase in tensions and clashes with Hezbollah on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

China confirms to Iran: “Support for Islamic countries, speak with one voice”

As reported by Rai News, the Chinese “supports Islamic countries in strengthening unity and coordination on Palestinian question” in order to speak “with one voice”. This is what Beijing’s top diplomat said, Wang Yi, during a phone call he had today with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. “The international community should take action to oppose any party’s actions that harm civilians,” Wang added, in Chinese state media reporting.

Crosetto: “Life at the Rafah crossing”

‘It is vital that the Rafah crossing be opened to allow Palestinians to leave Gaza. Let Egypt demonstrate its leadership in the Arab world and Israel that the war is only against Hamas”. The Minister of Defense writes it on X Guido Crosetto.

Iran, uncontrollable situation if Israel invades Gaza

“No one can guarantee control of the situation” if Israel invade Gaza. This is the warning launched by Iran, as Israeli bombings continue on the Strip, Hamas launches missiles against the Jewish State and tensions and clashes increase on the border with Lebanon.

“If the Zionist regime’s attacks against defenseless citizens and the people of Gaza continue, no one will be able to guarantee control of the situation and non-expansion of conflicts,” warned the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian during his meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Middle East: UNRWA, one million displaced in Gaza in one week

About a million displaced in a week in the Gaza Strip. The data was provided byUnited Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA), while thousands of people continue to leave their homes in view of the possible Israeli invasion.

Israel, Netanyahu: “We will break Hamas who thought they were breaking us”

Hamas “thought Israel would split, but we will be the ones to split Hamas“. The prime minister said it Benjamin Netanyahu in the first cabinet meeting of the emergency government. “This government is working 24 hours a day, and Israel’s unity sends a clear message to the nation, the enemy and the world.” The meeting then observed a minute’s silence in memory of the more than 1,300 Israelis who died as a result of the Hamas attack on October 7.

Conflict in the Middle East: the number of deaths between Gaza and the West Bank rises to 2,384

As Rai News writes, the Ministry of Health of the West Bank, managed by the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), announced that, since the beginning of the Israeli offensive, the number of deaths in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank it rose to 2,384, while the number of injured 10,250.

