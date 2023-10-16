loading…

GAZA – The war between Israel and Hamas is increasingly brutal. The military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, said on Monday (16/10/2023) that they launched rockets towards Tel Aviv.

Al-Qassam Brigades said they launched rockets towards Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

The attack further demonstrated Hamas’ ability to attack targets deep inside Israel.

Meanwhile, Israeli missile attacks are increasingly brutal in killing Palestinian civilians. “More than 50 civilians, mostly women and children, were killed in the Gaza Strip on Monday following Israeli attacks,” the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate said 11 journalists had been killed and 20 others injured in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli attacks over the past nine days.

The agency added that 50 media buildings had been destroyed. Attacks on journalists are a violation of international law.

As the war continues to rage, Israel insists there is no ceasefire with Hamas.

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said on Monday there was no current ceasefire that would allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and the exit of foreign nationals from the territory.

Earlier today, media reported, citing Egyptian officials, that the United States (US), Israel and Egypt had agreed to impose a ceasefire in the southern Gaza Strip starting at 06:00 GMT.

“There is currently no ceasefire for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip and the exit of foreigners,” said a statement from the Israeli PM’s office, as quoted by a local newspaper.

