De Bellis (Equita): “If the price of oil remains at these levels, GDP will lose 0.5%”

Luigi De Bellis, co-head of the Equita Research Office

Luigi De Bellis, co-head of the Equita Research Office, tells Affaritaliani.it what the international market scenario is at a time that is becoming increasingly complex. After an overall peaceful first half of the year, Italy and Europe found themselves in a grip represented by the increase in rates, the increase in oil prices, and a weakening of the economic cycle. Proof is represented by the increase in the European CDS index, i.e. the cost of protection.

We went from less than 400 basis points at the beginning of September to 458 today. Furthermore, as regards Italy, real GDP in 2024 could only grow by 0.6% instead of 1.2% which had been considered by the government when drawing up the Nadef. Therefore, a complex situation, but also the belief that the Meloni government has not been rejected – even if the move on extra profits of the banks annoyed investors – but if anything it gave a global signal of mistrust.

De Bellis: the spread has grown to 206 basis points. Will he continue his run? Are the markets angry with the government?

The increase in the spread we are observing is mainly attributable to a general increase in credit spreads, due to signs of a weakening of the economic cycle (with particular reference to Europe) and geopolitical tensions. The European CDS index (iTraxx Xover) rose to 458bps from less than 400bps in early September. Furthermore, until a few weeks ago, BTPs had still recorded a good performance compared to Bunds; in fact, the spread had narrowed from 244bps in October 2022 to 165bps in August. Italy has shown an excellent post-Covid recovery, superior to that of other European countries, with a strengthening of the banking system. However, the main risks we are monitoring concern growth for 2024, with a scenario that now sees a higher deficit and weaker growth compared to a few months ago. This outlook continues to show a downward trend due to signs of weakening in the macroeconomic cycle, in addition to the increase in supply on the government bond market (which will also characterize other economies). Furthermore, discussions on the next budget maneuver will be complex, since the government will have to try to keep some electoral promises also in view of the 2024 European elections but with limited (if not zero) room for manoeuvre. All these factors could contribute to a further widening of the spread, however, in the absence of exogenous shocks, this widening should be contained.

Is Italy a solid country?

It is worth remembering that Italy enjoys a large level of private financial wealth among families, among the highest in Europe, and companies have a level of debt under control and lower than in 2008 and 2011. These are however elements of support for our public debt. Furthermore, today, European institutions have more tools to control bond spreads than in 2011-12 and 2018 (when bond spreads reached 548 and 326 basis points, respectively). Finally, with the Nadef, the Government has not adopted an aggressive approach, that is, it has not introduced excessive spending measures, and has also stabilized the cost of the Superbonus which has weighed and will weigh on public accounts until 2026.

But is it true that the tax on extra profits has infuriated investors?

The market doesn’t like retroactive regulatory changes. The provision regarding NPLs is also displeasing the market. However, what bothers investors, more than the tax on extra profits, is the change in perspective. However, the rule will be reviewed and at the moment it is not yet known what the effects will be.

The results of the BTP Valore: record sales, high rates. But is it a success or, as someone said, has it “exceeded”?

What the government is doing is finding new marginal buyers with a long-term perspective. Abroad is purchasing less than in previous years. In the coming months, one of the main buyers of public debt in recent years will disappear, and there will be an increase in supply due to the greater deficit. We expect that already at the end of the year the ECB could announce the end of the reinvestments of the PePP program (pandemic-related purchases), from which Italy was one of the main beneficiaries. The higher rates represent an opportunity and the criticism leveled against the government for having issued too many government bonds with a coupon that will probably decrease in the coming months is actually irrelevant: with the amount of Italian public debt, it is certainly not a few billion that will change the scenery. There is a window, and it is right to capture it. If anything, the topic is broader.

Would be?

That there is less and less willingness to buy public debt of other countries. The USA now has a deficit of around 8% of GDP, with public debt around 100% of the wealth produced. But China and Japan are less and less buyers of American government bonds and are instead selling foreign currency to strengthen their own. The government seized an opportunity, with a great end result.

With the crisis in the Middle East will there be repercussions “only” in energy matters or do we expect other serious effects? The president of the CNEL Brunetta says it will be worse than Ukraine…

The issue of the rising cost of energy was already evident before the outbreak of the conflict. The cost of oil has risen by 30% from its summer lows, mainly due to Saudi Arabia’s decision to cut production. The markets have recently been affected by the increase in bond yields and signs of a slowdown in economic growth, and now the conflict in the Middle East adds further concerns (also due to the increase in oil prices which may impact consumption). While a rise in oil prices may cause a rise in inflation in the short term, we believe that such a rise is primarily related to supply issues, which could lead to a decrease in demand, with possible deflationary effects later.

But have you already estimated the cost of the war in the Middle East?

No, too soon. What we do know, however, is that if the price of oil were to remain at these levels, also due to the war in the Middle East, half a point of GDP growth at a global level would be lost along the way.

What growth do you estimate for 2024?

We have revised downwards and assume a +0.6% instead of the 1.2% entered by the Def.

Are the ECB’s increases over or just on pause? And if the war in the Middle East brings stagflation, do we risk triggering a recessionary superspiral with rates also still rising?

The next few months will still be very complicated, macro data is worsening and we expect a few difficult quarters, with a market recovery in 2024. Our view is that we are now at the end of the rate rise cycle. Currently, we are at a stage where central banks are continuing with a restrictive narrative until they are confident that inflationary pressures are fully under control. However, signs of a weakening of the economic cycle are becoming increasingly evident, together with signs of credit stress, due to the significant increase in interest rates which is starting to produce restrictive effects on the economy. For this reason, in the coming months we expect a decline in real rates, in light of the deteriorating macro picture, and a slight widening of credit spreads, which so far have remained relatively under control.

