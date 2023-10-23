In a context of high volatility such as that experienced by international financial markets, the forecasts of the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar were revised upwards, according to the latest CitiBanamex Expectations Survey, which is carried out among the main financial institutions operating in Mexico.

The consensus of the specialists consulted predicts that the parity will close this year at 18.00 pesos per dollar, above the estimate of 17.80 units in the previous survey. The war conflict in the Middle East and the international rise in oil prices put pressure on the exchange markets. For its part, for the end of 2024 the projection of the exchange rate increased from 18.86 pesos estimated two weeks ago, to 18.98 units, due in part to the uncertainty that the electoral processes could generate next year in Mexico and the United States.

Furthermore, it highlights the expectation that the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep its reference interest rate elevated for longer than expected by investors, and even a new increase is not ruled out if inflation in the neighboring country does not mark a clear downward trend. In the case of Mexico, the consensus continues to see the start of the cut cycle in the first quarter of 2024. The median estimate for the next move in the monetary policy rate remained at a lower level of 25 basis points in March 2024.

Likewise, 15 of the 35 respondents responded that they project the first rate cut until the second quarter of 2024, and three of them predicted that it will be a cut of 50 points. Therefore, the forecasts for the interest rate at the end of 2023 remained unchanged at 11.25%while by the end of 2024 they increased to 9.25% from 9.00% in the previous survey.

Regarding the behavior of prices, respondents estimate that in the first half of October the National Consumer Price Index rose 0.37% biweekly, which implies 4.40% annually, below the 4.47% previously recorded. The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) will announce tomorrow the results for the first half of this month.

Likewise, the medians of the general inflation projections for the end of 2023 and 2024 remained practically unchanged from 15 days ago, at 4.71% and 4.00% respectively. On the other hand, the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projections increased for 2023 and remained stable for 2024.. The consensus now sees GDP growth of 3.3% in 2023, and the highest estimate for that indicator since December 2021, when the survey began.

