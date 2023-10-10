Will the war in Israel affect gasoline prices? Minister Urso responds

October 10, 2023

In the last period the increase in fuel prices has been the subject of much discussion. After the classic increase during the summer holidays, everyone expected a reduction, but this was not the case: petrol reached very high prices, often over 2 euros per liter at the self-service.

To overcome this surge in prices, various proposals came from the Government: from cutting excise duties to the Social Card, a hypothesis which was ultimately accepted.

The price situation can be worrying, especially with the tensions in the Middle East and asking questions about the cost of fuel is more than legitimate. The minister Adolfo Urso makes it clear.

Dear fuel. Mobile, reduced excise duty or social card? Everything you need to know

The words of Minister Urso



During his recent participation in the television program L’aria che tira su La7, the Minister disclosed relevant information regarding the current situation of fuel prices and the government’s initiatives to keep costs affordable for citizens.

According to what Urso declared, the cost of fuel is currently experiencing a gradual decrease, but significant, falling below two euros per litre. This data is a source of encouragement for Italians, but it is essential to understand the process that led to this result. The key to all this lies in careful monitoring of prices and consumer awareness.

How the State monitors prices



The Minister highlighted that the government has started a fuel cost supervision program which – according to what was declared – produced concrete results: in particular, the profit margin of petrol stations was reduced by more than a third.

This reduction, according to Urso, was obtained thanks to the use of the famous average price sign. If the strategy of the average price cartel has truly succeeded in containing speculation among fuel distributors, many will have to change their minds about the Government’s choice. For Minister Urso the signs they enabled consumers to make informed decisions regarding where to refuel conveniently. Collaboration between the state, consumers and distributors would have led to a reduction in the price of fuel.

Tensions in the Middle East



Minister Urso underlined that the downward trend in fuel prices is destined to continue and that the Government will persevere in its commitment to ensuring affordable fuel prices. Therefore, although tensions in the Middle East may exert an influence on the global oil market, Italy is demonstrating that it is ready to face the situation and protect its citizens from possible increases in fuel costs.