The office of Secretary General of the UN It doesn’t have to be comfortable. The task is apparently enormous, keeping them together United Nations, often quite quarrelsome and unruly when called out; and succeed with almost no powers. Counting on persuasion, on rules signed by everyone, on unanimity of consensus, is all he can do. More, at times, than extemporaneous initiatives that are effective for a while because they are surprising, like those of the Pope at times. To understand what happened in New Yorka very harsh attack by Israeli diplomats on Guterres, I propose a small digression: semantics, because war, unfortunately, is also waged with words, distorting their meaning. Therefore, the reader should accept a fragment of Italian revision before returning to the willing and generous Portuguese gentleman Antonio Guterres.

1.Explanation and justification. Why did a man with “a saffron-colored collar and a cyclamen-colored tailcoat walk from Lodi to Milan”? The old song itself immediately explains it: “to meet the beautiful Gigogin,” who actually lived in Milan. Human events are typically explained by indicating the ends that the protagonists pursue. B, a great friend of A and unfortunately of A’s wife, is killed by A because he discovers the affair between B and his wife. For many purposes, for example judicial, this hypothesis, if tested, proves useful and satisfactory. There will be a criminal judgment on A; but whoever proposes or accepts this explanation of the crime – jealousy – does not formulate any judgment on the act of uxoricide, neither of approval nor of condemnation. Jealousy is a universal motive, but it can be resisted and, if anything, it must be resisted. The explanation is not a justification. And is justification an explanation? No, but it presupposes it: it presupposes it in order to then approve it. Let’s look at the title of this article. There will be an explanation for the attack on Guterres, which we will talk about later. Or you can find several. But they are not morally appreciable. The attack therefore lacks justification. Conversely, anyone who finds an explanation would not therefore be offering a justification

2. The distinction in practice. For some reason, this distinction has become blurred in the minds of many journalists. For example, in the Corriere della Sera on Sunday 15 October, Ernesto Galli della Loggia begins gravely: “There is only one group of people more despicable than terrorists: they are those who here in the West take sides, effectively justifying their bloody deeds.” And how does this happen? “By saying that yes, certainly the means used by terrorists are not exactly the best, but how can we not consider the situation of the oppressed in whose name they act?” Let’s take for example the following statement, not cited by the good Ernesto but pertinent and slightly more perspicuous (for my purposes the identity of the author would not be relevant. It is in any case, for those who want to know, by Giulio Andreotti): “I believe that each of us, if we had been born in a concentration camp and had no prospects to give our children for fifty years, would be a terrorist.” Here at least the environmental and social causes that can lead a man, Palestinian or not, to make the choice of terrorism are mentioned. There is evidently no justification for any terrorist act, but a hint of an explanation of how a terrorist movement is formed. Perhaps this sociological hypothesis, almost universally shared, is wrong: for example, terrorists could not be humiliated and oppressed, as Guterres and Andreotti think of them, but bored and disgusted viveurs of the luxury in which they live with a need for strong emotions: a little like Bin Laden. But, right or wrong, it is not a justification of any of their actions.

3. They had. However, one could say that Galli della Loggia is irrelevant: he has remained the brilliant but somewhat confusing young man of thirty-forty years ago. And not even the eternals Aldo Grasso, Beppe Severgnini (also in the same issue of the Corriere) are basically one decorative, the other folkloristic. Let’s see then how in yesterday’s Corriere 25 October Paolo Mieli, authoritative, calm, informed, and expert on the Middle East and many other things, gives us a taste of his sophistication. Souplesse in doing what? Alas! He too in attacking Guterres: “Secretary Guterres – without indulging in anti-Jewish stereotypes – after the words condemning the October 7 attack which may have appeared insincere – traced the responsibility for the incident to ‘fifty-six years of suffocating Israeli occupation’. An enormity. His words have an undeniable justificationist undertone.” “Could they have appeared insincere?” And why? But then above all: “Undeniable”?



