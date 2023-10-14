What does the Hamas attack hide and why is it linked to the cost of petrol

Saudi Arabia’s rapprochement with the United States has produced unexpected effects in the geopolitical scenario. Riyadh’s belief that Washington’s strategy, definitively stabilize the Israeli-Palestinian area in the Middle East, were it not entirely far-fetched and the simultaneous willingness to increase crude oil production (if the trend in oil prices remains the current one) marked this crucial step.

The USA is preparing for the next elections and no one intends to maintain the state of crisis, determined by the cost of energy and the weight of inflation.

In recent weeks, both Saudi Arabia and Israel’s leadership have highlighted a desire to normalize ties, with the United States ready to negotiate. The war envoys have repeatedly emphasized the unprecedented visit of Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz to Saudi Arabia on September 26, which was however viewed very negatively by Hamas and Iran.. The creation of such intense communication channels between Saudi Arabia and Israel is considered a betrayal of the cause. In fact, it should also be remembered that Saudi Arabia has always been among the financiers of the Palestinian Sunni Islamist fundamentalist and paramilitary political organization.

The normalization desired by the Saudis, which also included Israel’s withdrawal from the disputed territories, and their declaration that they could increase oil production, a specific story told by the Wall Street Journal, have triggered the fuse. For non-aligned experts, it is precisely the rapprochement that envisaged a possible recognition of Israel by Riyadh that provoked the Hamas offensive, with the barrage of rockets and the sending of armed men into Israel in an attack, here too , Without precedents.

All this fits into an already particularly problematic international context because Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase oil production would be complicated by the alliance the Saudis have with Russia in OPEC+. Both countries have previously limited production to keep prices high and make maximum profit from the current geopolitical situation. A situation which could now decline further with negative effects on the markets.

Hamas’ war on Israel puts the oil market’s hope of finding an agreement in danger.

Washington has worked for months to mediate it and simultaneously mark a historic turning point in the Middle East, a diplomatic feat in an election year for US President Joe Biden. Numerous senior Biden administration officials have traveled to Riyadh more than once over the past year to advance talks.

According to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, the hand and interest of Iran was behind the October 7 attack, which with Hamas wants to exacerbate the situation with an anti-Western function. According to Israeli Intelligence, which proved unprepared for the assault, Tehran’s planning is clear behind the Hamas operation: already in the hours following the first salvo of rockets, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei announced Iran’s support to the Hamas offensive, inviting Lebanese Shiites to take the field in northern Israel.

