The toll in Israel is 1,200 dead and over 3 thousand injured. The Lebanese front is heating up with the reaction to Hezbollah’s attacks





Erdogan: “Israel has committed serious violations”

“Israel has committed serious violations.” Harsh words from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who warned the Jewish state that it could find itself in a difficult position. “If Israel behaves not like a state, but like an organization, it must be aware that it ends up being treated as such and suffers the consequences. The bombing of Gaza risks putting the Jewish state in a position it never wanted to find itself in “, said the Turkish president today before the parliamentarians of the AKP party.

Antitank missile from Lebanon towards Israel

An anti-tank missile was fired from Lebanon at an Israeli position near the border. The media reported it, explaining that the launch took place near the Arab area of ​​al-Aramshe in the western Galilee.

After missiles from Lebanon, Israel responds with an attack

Israel is responding to the new attack from Lebanon on its territory. Shortly before, an anti-tank missile was launched from across the border towards an Israeli position.

Israel, at least 60 kidnapped in Gaza

Israel believes that there are at least 60 Israelis, soldiers and civilians, in the hands of Hamas in Gaza. ”We have so far updated 60 families of abductees,” military spokesman Daniel Hagari said. He added that the army has set up a switchboard from which relatives of the abductees can receive updates and to which new testimonies can be directed.

MO: Israel, attack on Gaza on “unprecedented scale”

“We are attacking the Gaza Strip on an unprecedented scale, because what happened here is something that has never happened before. There is an enemy launching rockets and raiding the civilian population.” This was stated by General Omer Tishler, Chief of Staff of the Israeli Air Force.

The family of Deif, mastermind of the Hamas attack, killed

Palestinian sources said Israeli strikes destroyed the home of the so-called mastermind of Hamas attacks on Israel, Mohammed Deif, in Gaza, killing his brother and members of his family, including his son and niece. Ynet reports it. However, there is no news of the attack’s strategist. Other relatives of Deif are reportedly trapped in the ruins of the building, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Minister of National Security: “Weapons for civilians, I fear Arab revolt”

”The war shows that it is necessary to distribute weapons to citizens”: this was said by the Israeli Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben Gvir. Referring to the May 2021 unrest in which widespread violence erupted in Israeli cities with mixed Jewish and Arab populations, Ben Gvir said he had instructed the police chief to prepare to deal with a new insurrection. ”I think it is imminent,” he said. Ben Gvir spoke to the press in Sderot, a town near the Gaza Strip. ”I have given orders that from today everyone here can walk around armed,” he added.

Guerra, Israel’s Defense Minister: “Gaza will never return to what it was before”

Beyond 260,000 people they were forced to flee their homes in the Gaza Strip, while heavy Israeli bombing continues to hit the Palestinian enclave. “At least 263,934 people in Gaza are believed to have fled their homes,” the Gaza humanitarian agency said. United Nations Ocha in an update, warning that “this number is expected to grow further.” Around 3,000 people had been displaced “due to previous escalations” before Saturday. Gaza authorities reported 900 people killed since the airstrikes began. The bombing campaign has destroyed more than 1,000 housing units and 560 were so badly damaged as to be uninhabitable, the OCHA said, citing Palestinian authorities. Israel prepares to launch in the next few hours”a total offensive” against the Gaza Strip in response to the bloody attacks of Hamas against its territory.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav reiterated this last night Gallant, speaking to the troops preparing for the delicate operation. “I have eased all restrictions and we have regained control of the area,” Gallant said, adding that “Hamas will pay the price” for its terrorist gamble by “changing reality” in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, “Gaza will never go back to what it was before“, because “whoever comes to behead, kill women, Holocaust survivors, we will eliminate him with all our strength and without compromise”. They would have been at least 15 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Israelaccording to an Israeli military spokesman who said four were intercepted and others fell in open areas.

Read also: Hamas without mercy, horror in Israel: 40 children killed and beheaded

Read also: Patrick Zaki: “The only serial killer is Netanyhau”. The activist is with Hamas

According to Hetzbollah’s Al Manar TV, Israeli artillery hit uninhabited forested areas. In the last few hours there has also been a missile launch from Syria towards Israel. The risk of an escalation throughout the Middle East it is increasingly concrete, Egypt works with the USA on humanitarian corridors but the tanks of Netanyhau are now at the gates of Gaza, there is a risk of another massacre of civilians. International sources, in fact, report the indiscretion that i leaders of Hamas they would have already fled elsewhere.

Subscribe to the newsletter