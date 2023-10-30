Hamas-Israel war, as in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the “puppeteer” is always the same: Putin

After massacre of October 7th carried out by Hamas militants at the Re’im music festival, those who believe that the war between Hamas and Israel remains a “local” issue are deluded. The ground offensive launched in these hours by Israel, with troops and troops already inside the Gaza Strip, is the dress rehearsal before the “real” invasion announced several times. The powder keg in Middle East can set the world on fire. This time, Putin has a hand in it, determined to open a new front after the one in Ukraine where Russia is not breaking through and where, according to American sources, “Moscow is executing its soldiers who do not follow orders”. The Russian goal of the new fire in the Middle East, with China’s tacit consent, is to engage the US on two fronts. More generally, Putin is trying to destabilize, by hook or by crook, the international framework, aiming for a new world order under the command of the new tsar.

Il Kremlin he has always made people believe that he is capable of keeping Iran at bay in the Middle East and this is paradoxically true because Putin intends to exploit the imperialism of Ali Khamenei and Ebrahim Raisi and their associates. Iran has sown hatred against Israel by bringing together, fomenting and arming different allies with different religious connotations, to strike together against the only perceived enemy. If Iran entered the field directly by opening a war front with Israel, the USA would be forced to respond militarily with the risk of a international enlargement of the conflict until the abyss of the Third World War.

The fire in Middle East it must be contained and extinguished as soon as possible. In several European countries, including Italy, street demonstrations are organized praising Hamas, or even acting like “Pontius Pilate”, exchanging the aggressor with the attacked. Netanyahu’s governments have made mistakes, including by hindering peace processes, but that does not justify the October 7 massacres and everything else. In the Western streets, but also on the media and TV, the same mistake is being made as in the analysis of the war in Ukraine, where Kiev and Moscow are put on the same level, when here too it is only one side (Russia) that attacks and is only the other side (Ukraine) to be attacked.

It is even obvious to reiterate that if Israel, the attacked state, aims to annihilate Hamas, it must comply with the rules of international law by avoiding target the Palestinian population indiscriminately, also to avoid pushing it onto the enemy front. An enemy, Hamas, far from poor and isolated, capable of allocating 100 to 400 million dollars a year to its army and which has continuously bombed Israel since 7 October, with a large supply of rockets and fuel to launch them . All this, in a city of over two million inhabitants where over 80% live below the poverty line. Where does this avalanche of money come from? From many sides. Hamas also uses humanitarian aid given by the West (including the EU) to purchase armaments.

The Islamist party does everything to cash in financing and arming themselves, including by purchasing real estate and making large investments in companies abroad, especially in the Arab and Islamic world. There are numerous “godfathers” of the armed Palestinian party, starting with Iran which would pass over 30 million dollars a month to Hams. Hamas receives funds, for religious and ideological reasons, from Islamic supporters and associations present everywhere. What to do? Seek every avenue for a reasonable political solution with the prospect of a Palestinian state in good relations with the state of Israel tomorrow, without falling into the trap of widening the conflict. Easy to say.

But how to get there? It is practicable path indicated by Macron by repeating what was done in 2014, not without contradictions, against ISIS? It can be a starting point which, in order to work, must also have the support of the Arab countries, many of which are still in an ambiguous position to say the least. The reality and the escalation of the last few hours do not lead to optimism: there is a rampant front of anti-Jewish – and anti-US – hatred which is found in the slogans of Hamas, Iran and Hezbollah with Western supporters . And Putin? Putin is on one side only: against Israel, against the West, against the USA, against the EU. Evidently the lessons of history mean nothing to the rais of the Kremlin. Lessons that also seem to teach little to the West, primarily the EU, whose peace plan of 27 October limited to the “humanitarian pause for Gaza” seems like a letter of intent: a plan for peace written on water.

