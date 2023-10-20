loading…

Israel is involved in a conflict with Hezbollah near the Lebanese border. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Clashes erupted in recent days along the Lebanon-Israel border leaving five Hezbollah fighters dead. It marked the biggest casualty toll for the Islamic militant group in a single day as tensions with Israel escalated.

Israeli forces and armed groups in Lebanon have been involved in a series of skirmishes since the outbreak of the latest war in Gaza between the Israeli military and the militant group Hamas. Hezbollah has announced the deaths of 10 fighters since the clashes began.

Israeli military Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi threatened that Israel would retaliate aggressively if Hezbollah escalates.

“This is an internal war,” Halevi said after meeting Israeli troops near the northern border with Lebanon. “If Hezbollah makes a mistake, then they will be wiped out.”

Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras along the Lebanese border as tensions rise.

The escalation comes amid fears that the war could spread to Lebanon, where Hezbollah has expressed strong support for the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Israel considers heavily armed groups in Lebanon a greater threat than Hamas. So far, artillery exchanges between Hezbollah and Israel have been limited to a few towns along the border.

Israel threatened that if Hezbollah opened a new front, all of Lebanon would suffer the consequences.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a draw. Since then, despite limited clashes and increased rhetoric, Hezbollah’s military qualities have improved significantly, and it has become a major military actor in Syria, Iraq and other areas of the region.

The international community has been working hard to prevent the war from spreading to Lebanon, and possibly the entire region.