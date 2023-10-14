Mo: Reuters cameraman killed between Israel and Lebanon, 2 al-Jazeera journalists injured

A Reuters cameraman was killed on the border between Israel and Lebanon, while two al-Jazeera journalists were injured. The one who lost his life was Issam Abdullah, who was in southern Lebanon. Al-Jazeera confirms the wounding of its journalists Carmen Jokhdar and Ellie Brakhaya. One of them, in a video circulating online, appears on the ground and after the attack she screams that she can no longer feel her legs. The attack occurred in the Alma ash-Shaab area.

An Israeli drone hit ”terrorist targets belonging to the Hezbollah organization in Lebanon”. This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). The attack followed clashes on the northern border, after Hezbollah opened fire on several army positions.

Mo: Israel, all-clear for militia incursions in Hanita

The alarm has been lifted for residents of Hanita, in northern Israel, where incursions by armed militiamen were feared. The Israel Defense Forces, which had urged residents in the area to barricade themselves indoors, have now ruled out the incursion. The Guardian reports it.

Hamas blocks roads to prevent residents from fleeing

”Hamas is erecting checkpoints and barriers to prevent residents from leaving Gaza City”: this was stated by Israeli military spokesperson Danie Hagari in a press conference. ”Hamas is worse than ISIS,” he added. – Now he has thrown away the mask”. Asked whether Israel would refrain from targeting hospitals in the context of the forced evacuation of Gazans, Hagari responded: ”We will do our best not to target sensitive locations. But in the past Hamas has used hospitals, schools and mosques as shields to defend its military infrastructure”.

Foreign Minister Tajani arrived in Tel Aviv

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani landed in Tel Aviv. “Arrived in #Israel,” he wrote on X.

Tajani, ‘Hamas terrorists are no different from the Nazis’

We must not confuse “Hamas with the Palestinians. Palestine is a different thing. The Palestinian people are victims of Hamas.” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this in an interview with La Stampa. The greatest, most imminent danger “is that of an expansion of the conflict in Lebanon”, but looking further ahead, in the long term, “we must above all avoid a rift between the West and the Arab world”, he adds. This division, “is exactly what Hamas wants,” he explains. “It wants to continue this war to cut the bridges that were being built between the moderate Arab world and Israel. We must work in the opposite direction.” We must “isolate the terrorists. We must make it clear that there is a different Arab people, who have nothing to do with them”. We must work for peace and on the “two peoples, two states” solution. We must block the money that goes to Hamas and “also the funds that indirectly end up in the pockets of terrorists and those associations that finance anti-Semitic initiatives”. An alliance against terrorism “can and must exist, but it must also involve the Arab countries”. Tajani spoke “with the Algerian minister and we continue to have good relations” and “I count a lot, in this sense, on the diplomatic work that Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar can do”. Regarding the three missing Italians “from what we know they could be hostages of Hamas. We still have no news from them. We are in contact with the families and in a few hours I will be in Israel also for this reason”. The minister does not believe “that Israel wants an escalation. However, we must defend Israel’s right to exist”. Hamas terrorists “are no different from the Nazis. They are cowards. A soldier would not behead a two-month-old baby. And then rockets continue to rain down from Gaza. Hamas must stop launching missiles at Israel, otherwise – he underlines – it is obvious that there is a reaction.”

Israeli diplomat stabbed in China (media)

An employee of the Israeli embassy in Beijing was attacked, a terrorist attack is suspected. The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth writes it. The man was hospitalized and his condition, adds the Israeli press, is stable. The Israeli Foreign Ministry is still gathering details.

MO: Hamas, also foreigners among the 13 hostages killed

Hamas claims that, in the last 24 hours, 13 of its hostages have died as a result of Israeli attacks and adds that some of them had foreign citizenship. According to the organization’s claim, some were killed in two locations in the northern part of the Strip, while others were killed in Gaza City and other areas.

Iran, false news on freezing of thawed funds

Iran has denied that the US and Qatar have reached an agreement so that the Islamic Republic does not have access to the 6 billion dollars recently released as part of the agreement for the release of five American prisoners. “The news is devoid of veracity”, said Iran’s mission to the UN, as reported by IRNA, in reference to an article in the Washington Post, according to which the decision not to allow access came after the attack of Hamas in Israel. The US government is aware that it cannot avoid the agreement, Tehran’s mission to the UN informs.

The US Secretary of Defense arrived in Israel

The American Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, arrived in Israel today as a sign of solidarity with the country after the devastating attack by Hamas which caused thousands of deaths. Austin will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as senior government officials. This is his third visit to Israel as head of the Pentagon, following that of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Exodus from Gaza City begins, Hamas invites people to “stay”

The exodus of the Palestinian population from Gaza City has begun following the evacuation order issued by the Israeli authorities, but Hamas has invited people to remain still and ignore the orders. The Hamas organization that oversees refugee issues said residents of the northern sector of the enclave should remain “still” in their homes and not move forward but resist “this disgusting psychological warfare waged by the occupation.” This was reported by the AP agency. Israel ordered the evacuation of northern Gaza, including Gaza City, which is home to hundreds of thousands of people. According to the UN, over 400 thousand Palestinians have already set out and abandoned their homes in search of refuge elsewhere.

Israel, 750 Hamas military targets hit during the night

Israeli forces struck “750 military targets last night, including Hamas’ underground terror tunnels, military compounds and posts, residences of senior terrorist figures used as military command centers, weapons storage warehouses, communications rooms and have targeted senior terrorist figures.” The Israeli Air Force made this known this morning on X.

Hamas wants ‘day of anger’, Israel wants ‘caution’

Hamas has called for a ‘day of anger’, the mobilization of the Arab world in support of the Palestinians: it calls for solidarity with the terrorist group to be visible and to stop “Israeli plans to Judaise Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa”. Khaled Meshaal , who was at the top of the Politburo of the terrorist organization and who lives in Qatar, asked Arabs from all over the world to take to the streets to protest the death of civilians killed in Gaza. There is therefore alarm in Israel. Foreign Ministry and the National Security Council have urged all Israelis, even those abroad, to pay particular attention: there will likely be protests in various countries, which could turn violent, Israelis and Jews could be targeted , warns the Netanyahu government. Israelis abroad have been advised to “be careful, stay away from protests and demonstrations and, if possible, receive updates from local security forces on possible protests and episodes of unrest”. Tensions are also feared in the Old City, in Jerusalem, given that Hamas has asked Israeli Arabs to gather in the Al-Aqsa complex, on top of the Temple Mount, to prevent the Jews from “desecrating” it.

War, Israel Hamas: flight of the Palestinians. “You can only return after our announcement.” The risk that there is nothing left

The war between Israel e Hamas it’s already at a dramatic level turning point. He left Tel Aviv ultimatum: “You have 24 hours to escape Gaza”, a clear message from Netanyhau, will raze the entire strip to the ground. The UN has been informed that Israel has ordered to 1.1 million Palestinians to move to the south of the enclave within 24 hours: the warning could be a prelude to a ground offensive as Israel enters the sixth day of war after the vast terror offensive launched by Hamas on October 7. “Now it’s time for war”warned the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, while the attacks continued during the night bombings in the Strip. Israel warned that will operate “significantly” in the Gaza City area in the coming days and therefore civilians they will only be able to return after a new announcement is made.

Hamas downplayed Israel’s ultimatum by dismissing it eats “false propaganda” which the Palestinians must not fall for. But a spokesperson for the UN asked a revocation of the ultimatum for humanitarian reasons: “The United Nations strongly appeals for such an order, if confirmed, to be withdrawn for avoid turning what is already a tragedy into a disaster situation“, said the spokesperson of the secretary general, Stephane Dujarric. The bombings on Gaza continued into the night while the updated toll is over 1,200 deaths among Israelis and more than 1,500 among Palestiniansincluding 36 between the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

