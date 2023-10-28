Unmanned plane crashes in Egypt, Israel: “Aerial threat from the Red Sea”

Israel’s military spokesman Daniel Hagari mentioned a “air threat coming from the Red Sea“. It was an unmanned aircraft, a drone, that fell in Taba. There was a new Israeli incursion, deeper into Gaza, during which another Hamas commander was killed. American military jets attacked militiamen in Syria. In the meantime, Hamas warns that without a truce, it will be impossible to free the hostages. Others ten aid trucks they entered the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing. In the United Nations General Assembly, the actions of Islamic extremists in Gaza were condemned, but also Israel’s attacks against civilians. The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, Ryad Mansour, called for an end to the bombing, stressing that it was 3,000 innocent children killed. Meanwhile, new accusations arrive from Israel: the headquarters of the Hamas terrorists is located under the Shifa hospital. But a spokesperson for the group denies this. “Unsubstantiated accusations”.

Israel: “The Hamas headquarters in Gaza is located under the Shifa hospital.” The terrorists deny it

The Hamas headquarters in Gaza is located under the Shifa Central Hospital. This was reported by IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, according to whom from there it is only accessible through various underground tunnels and from some units of the hospital, with which it also shares the electricity grid. orders arrive to Hamas members and the launch of rockets against Israel is coordinated. Hagari stressed that one of Hamas’ control centers is located inside Shifa, managed by the organization’s security service. “The hospital has 1,500 beds and around 4,000 staff members who form a ‘human shield’ for leaders,” the spokesperson said. But in the meantime a Hamas leader, Ezzat al-Risheq, denies that “the leaders of Hamas are in a headquarters under the al-Shifa hospital”, the largest in the Gaza Strip. “The accusations of the enemy’s army spokesman are completely baseless.”

American military jets attacked in Syria

American military jets, on orders from Joe Biden, attacked groups of militants supported by Iran in Syria who had attacked US troops in the country and in Iraq in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks in Israel. The Pentagon announced it in a note.

New blitz by the Israeli army in the Strip: “Hamas hit”

The Israeli army, with tanks and soldiers and air force support, has again entered the Gaza Strip for limited raids. The military spokesperson announced this according to which Hamas operatives and positions were hit. The raid affected the Shujaiyya area, a suburb of Gaza City well beyond the border. Immediately after, the army left the Strip without losses.

Hamas: “Without a truce, the release of the hostages is impossible”

Hamas will not release the hostages until this is agreed a ceasefire with Israel, Abu Hamid, a member of the delegation that arrived unexpectedly in Moscow on Thursday, told the Russian newspaper Kommersant. The exponent of the Palestinian extremist movement that controls Gaza said that since the first days after the October 7 attacks on Israel, Hamas has declared its intention to free the “civilian prisoners”, but time is needed to find all the hostages because they are in to different groups. “Hundreds of citizens and dozens of militants from various Palestinian factions entered the territories occupied in 1948 and, after the fall of the Israeli division of Gaza, they captured dozens of people, most of them civilians, and we need time to find them in the Strip “.

Israel, Hamas commander killed, 250 targets hit

The Israeli army killed Madhath Mubashar, commander of Hamas’ Western Khan Younis Battalion, last night. The military spokesperson announced this according to which Madhath took part in attacks – with explosives and the use of snipers – against civilians, communities and Israeli soldiers. During the night – according to the same source they were hit further 250 military targets of Hamas in the Strip, including tunnels, dozens of operatives, operational command centers and rocket launch sites. The spokesperson also added that a military drone crashed in the Palestinian enclave due to a malfunction.

Air threat identified from the Red Sea in Egypt

“In the last few hours we have identified an air threat over the Red Sea. Fighter planes have been launched towards that threat and the episode is now being verified”: this was stated by military spokesman Daniel Hagari, without specifying the nature of that threat . ”As far as we understand,” he added, ”the attack in Egypt is linked to that threat”.

The “air threat coming from the Red Sea” – mentioned today by military spokesman Daniel Hagari in a press conference – was ”an unmanned plane” that crashed in Taba (Egypt) where injured 5 people. This was stated by military radio, according to which it is not clear whether it came from Yemen or whether it was launched from a ship from the waters of the Red Sea. ”Aircraft from the Israeli Air Force tried to intercept him, but they failed,” he specified.

Ten trucks of humanitarian aid entered Gaza from Rafah

Ten trucks of humanitarian aid have entered Gaza through the Rafah crossing from Egypt. The media reports that the aid consists of water, food and medicine. So far, according to some estimates, a total of 84 aid trucks of various kinds have entered, but without petrol.

“Building hit in Tel Aviv, at least three injured”

Initial information indicated that a building in the city was hit in the latest volley of rockets from Gaza against Tel Aviv. The Magen David Adom Emergency Service reports 3 injured. According to media reports, Hamas in Gaza claimed responsibility for the rocket fire.

UN: “War crimes in Israel-Hamas conflict are of concern”

The United Nations today expressed concern about “war crimes being committed” in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. “We are concerned that war crimes are being committed. We are concerned about the collective punishment of Gazans in response to the atrocious Hama attackss, which also constitute war crimes,” U.N. Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said at a news conference in Geneva.

Macron: “A humanitarian truce is necessary in Gaza”

“A humanitarian truce” in Gaza “is crucial to protect the most vulnerableie to finalize the negotiations on the hostages”. French President Emmanuel Macron said this at the end of the EU summit.” It is crucial that Israel takes targeted action against terrorists,” the French president said, stressing that “the best course of action is not a massive operation that endangers civilians.”

Summit with Hamas militiamen and Iran in Moscow

Army, Hamas central command in Gaza hospital

Hamas’ central command is under and inside the Shifa hospital in Gaza City, the largest in the Strip. Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said this, providing photos, videos and recordings to support this statement. “Hamas – he said – manages the war from hospitals and uses civilians as human shields”.

Hamas denies military use of Gaza hospital

Hamas rejected the accusations made today by Israel according to which it exploits the facilities of the Shifa hospital (the main one in Gaza) to manage the war against Israel from within. ”These are lies”, said one of its leaders, Izzat al-Rashek, quoted by the Israeli media. ”There are 40 thousand people in the vicinity of the hospital. These are preparations on the part of Israel to carry out a new massacre in that place”.

Massive bombing of Gaza

Intense bombing is underway in the northern and central area of ​​the Gaza Strip, as witnessed by the Al Jazeera correspondent and several videos on social networks. The Arab broadcaster also reports a response from Hamas, with rocket launches towards Israel.

All communications in Gaza cut off

All telecommunications and internet services in Gaza are disrupted. The company JawwaL Telecommunications announced that the recent Israeli airstrikes have destroyed the last cables that connect the Strip to the rest of the world.

