Israeli troops no longer provide warnings when launching missile attacks on Gaza. Photo/Rueters

GAZA – The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) appear to have stopped the military strategy Knock on the Roof Strategy or knock on the roof.

It is a euphemism describing a military tactic first developed in 2009 and used in several conflicts since then.

How the military practice works The Knock on The Roof strategy is that IDF troops will warn building occupants that they are targeting the building for an airstrike by dropping small, non-explosive munitions onto the roof before a larger attack is carried out. The goal is to minimize civilian casualties by allowing evacuation of buildings where fighter groups store rockets or ammunition.

Although its primary goal is to save lives, the technique is controversial and has been criticized by human rights groups, who argue that dropping munitions on a building should not be considered a warning.

Others said even with the warnings, there were few safe places for civilians to go in the blockaded region. Gaza is a small territory, only 140 square miles, and is one of the most densely populated places in the world. Civilians, including children, are often killed in the bombings.

IDF spokesman Lt. Col. Richard Hecht explained that the distinction between military and civilian targets is not that simple.

“In the buildings where people live there may be weapons stores… there may be Hamas kingpins living there,” he said.

What’s happening now: After the Hamas attack on Saturday, Israel appears to have left the “knock on the roof.” CNN has spoken to many people in Gaza who say they were given no notice when their homes were bombed.

When asked whether the IDF had stopped such tactics, Hecht said on Monday that Hamas was not “knocking on the roof”.

“When they came in and threw grenades at our ambulance, they didn’t knock on the roof. This is war. “The scale is different,” Hecht added.

The absence of such warnings may have contributed to the large number of civilian casualties reported so far in Gaza. At least 830 people have been killed in Gaza since Saturday.

