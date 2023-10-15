Suara.com – The Presidential Prize National Winning Team (TPNGP) inaugurated the TPNGP Media Center located at Jalan Cemara No 19, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Sunday (15/10/2023) evening. This location has also been used in the same way in the 2014 and 2019 elections to win Jokowi.

The inauguration of this media center was carried out by the Chairman of TPNGP, Arsjad Rasjid along with Deputy Chairman Andika Perkasa and Gatot Eddy Pramono.

Also present, Secretary General of the PDIP DPP Hasto Kristiyanto, Secretary of the Presidential Election Winning Volunteer Coordinating Team, Deddy Sitorus, PDIP politician Aria Bimo as well as a number of Perindo, PPP and Hanura politicians. There were also a number of Gen Z and millennial spokespeople who joined in.

“As Team Leader, inaugurated the TPN Ganjar President media center,” said Arsjad at the location when inaugurating Media Center 19.

In his speech, Hasto told about the Cemara 19 Media Center which had brought victory twice in the last two elections.

“In 2019, this place will be used again to dedicate the victory of Pak Jokowi-KH Maruf Amin. As a media center whose function is increasingly complete following the changing times, we are proposing how this historic place can be used as a media center again,” said Hasto.

Later, Media Center Cemara 19, called Hasto, will be the source of all information regarding Ganjar Pranowo and TPNGP activities. Spokespeople will also help answer various current issues regarding Ganjar Pranowo’s politics.

“This place will be the center of the movement to build positive perceptions about Pak Ganjar Pranowo, and the vice presidential candidate who will be announced at the right moment,” said Hasto.

“The whole tradition of victory in 2014, 2019 with the support of the Indonesian people, God willing, we can achieve it again. We believe that Pak Ganjar Pranowo’s leadership has been prepared for a long time,” he continued.

Apart from that, this media center will function by following all developments in information technology.

“From here, we will also create a space for political excitement to create a narrative that builds civilization,” concluded Hasto.