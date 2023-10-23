loading…

The Israeli army failed to carry out a ground invasion in order to find information about the hostages. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israeli military claims ground attacks on Gaza or failed or discontinued cross-border raids were actually to seek information about hostages kidnapped by Hamas.

Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari, who has confirmed that Israeli soldiers have carried out raids inside Gaza.

“The attacks carried out by armored troops and infantry were intended to kill Hamas fighter cells who were preparing for the next stage of the war,” Hagari said as reported by CNN.

He also said Israeli forces were trying to find information about the missing hostages.

However, Israel’s ground attack on Gaza was not continued on Sunday (22/10/2023) because an Israeli soldier was killed and three others were injured by missiles in Gaza.

Hagari also said the number of hostages in Gaza – now 222 – would take time to confirm because there were “quite a lot” of foreign nationals among them.

Meanwhile, the Al-Qassam Brigades stated that Hamas fighters were involved with Israeli troops who infiltrated the Gaza Strip on Sunday.

The group said that the infiltration occurred east of Khan Younis in the southern region of Gaza.

“Fighters engaged the intruding forces, destroying two bulldozers and a tank and forcing the troops to retreat, before they returned safely to the base,” the Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

The Israeli army has also confirmed one soldier was killed and three others were injured in an attack on Gaza on Sunday, and added that the aim was to find prisoners held by Hamas.

