loading…

Britain is considered to have started World War III after planning to send troops to Ukraine. Photo/REUTERS

KYIV – British Defense Minister Grant Shapps’ statement that London plans to send troops to Ukraine to train Kyiv forces sparked condemnation. Such a plan is considered a trigger World War III.

Shapps said he had held talks with British military leaders about providing training in Ukraine and relocating some factories to the Russian-invaded country.

“I spoke today about the possibility of bringing the training closer and actually taking place in Ukraine,” he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph newspaper last week.

“Particularly in the west of the country, I think the opportunity now is to bring more things ‘in-house’, and not just training but we’re seeing BAE (a British defense company) for example, moving into manufacturing at home, for example, ” he said.

United States (US) Member of Parliament Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Shapps’ plan, considering that Britain would start World War III.

“They will start World War III. The US cannot participate,” wrote the Republican politician from Georgia on social media X, Sunday (1/10/2023).

According to him, the US will not join in with Britain’s plans. “No American troops! We have to defend our own borders!” continued the female politician.

A similar assessment was also conveyed by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev.

According to him, British troops would be a legitimate target for Russian troops if they were sent to Ukraine.