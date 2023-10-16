The series WandaVision (Scarlet Witch and Vision) had an impact on Disney Plus, even so, Marvel was not entirely happy.

Marvel Studios’ projects on Disney Plus have proven to be successful in terms of entertaining fans, but have often been the subject of debate regarding the strength of their endings. WandaVision, the series that marked the entry of the UCM into the world of streaming, was no exception. Despite being widely praised, the series failed to achieve an ending that left everyone satisfied.

Episode 9 of the first season of WandaVision, which marked the end of the series, is the worst rated episode by critics and some fans, with 85% approval. Although it cannot be considered a total failure, it is undeniable that there were aspects that left something to be desired.

Why didn’t you like it?

One of the highlights of the series was its unique focus on storytelling and homage to the eras of television. However, on the way to its conclusion, some feel that the show lost some of its magic. Generic MCU action sequences, questionable character choices, and an anticlimactic ending for characters like Vision were among the criticisms.

Disney+

WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer has expressed that he understands the criticism and has provided some clarity on why the finale may not have lived up to expectations. The series faced the difficulty of balancing what fans expected with its own narrative and creative approach. The complex plot and mystery built throughout the series generated great anticipation, often leading to greater scrutiny.

This is how he explains it:

“The ending was just this continuous question… Which is pretty typical of Marvel projects: the climax of a Marvel movie just repeats and repeats until the end.”

“And as the Marvel Universe expanded further and further, Kevin Feige juggled increasingly active film and television sets. Feige was largely a hands-off executive, but in this new era, he was occasionally asked to appear on set to calm ruffled feathers and resolve disputes over creative differences. As a result, most Marvel shows were stronger at the beginning than at the end. “The writers were hamstrung in their efforts to reach a satisfying conclusion because they had to leave room for maneuver at the end of each story, knowing that the studio could abruptly change its future plans for a given character.”

The final episode of WandaVision is a reminder that not every story can have a perfect ending, but that doesn’t detract from the series’ importance and impact on the superhero genre.

The first season of WandaVision is available on Disney Plus with this link.