The truth about the relationship between the Argentine and the rapper who has just been released from prison

Ana Rosenfeld she was a guest on the Argentine program Intrusos, during which she was questioned about the alleged past relationship between Wanda Nara e L-Gante. What’s true? The rapper, recently released from prison, recently hinted that there was some tenderness. Something more than a simple friendship or a brilliant marketing stunt. Wanda’s lawyer and friend explained the Argentine businesswoman’s version, touching on the topic of the alleged betrayal against Icardi.

“What do I think of L-Gante? He and Wanda are very good friends, he accompanied her at a very special moment in her life and they worked a lot together. I think there is a relationship of loyalty and friendship. I spoke with Wanda and I asked her ‘did you talk at some point about something that you’re telling me that doesn’t exist?’, she replied ‘no, Ana, I have a great relationship with L-Gante, we do things together'”, explained Ana Rosenfeld. The lawyer also claimed that Wanda “would never have betrayed” Mauro Icardi. “Wanda is very clever, she is lively, she plays a lot. At the time when she could have possibly been accused of something, she was separated,” the lawyer said. “So was she with L-Gante when she separated from Mauro?”, the studio pressed. “No, they have created many things, advertisements, videos. It’s not about covering up, I think that Wanda, when she has to say ‘I separated’, she does it”, added the lawyer. “L-Gante and Wanda together as a couple? I haven’t seen them together,” Ana Rosenfeld concluded.

October 16 – 12.44pm

