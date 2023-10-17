The Argentine showgirl who is about to return to the limelight in Italy by participating in Dancing with the Stars posed and made her followers turn their heads

Black Dior underwear, earrings from the same brand, a cup in hand. In the latest shooting posted by Wanda Nara on social media the wife of Mauro Icardi she shows herself in all her sensuality in four photographs, two in color and two in black and white. After a few days in Argentina with her family, the showgirl returned to Rome where she is working on the rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars, the Rai1 program, hosted by Milly Carlucci, in which she will dance alongside maestro Pasquale La Rocca .

The beautiful Argentinean wrote in a post: “I live for the moon and you live for the sun.” We don’t know who the phrase is addressed to, but on Instagram the phrases posted are not necessarily strictly linked to the photos. The photo shoot was signed by the Italian photographer Gaia Marconi, who Wanda tagged.

