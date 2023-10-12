The showgirl returned to Italy to test herself with Dancing with the Stars. TODAY dedicated its front page to him

Wanda Nara he returns to Italy and hits the covers of gossip magazines. The weekly magazine OGGI talks about her on the front page alongside Milly Carlucci, the presenter of Dancing with the Stars who strongly wanted her on her programme. While she prepares to debut as an expert dancer in prime time, the Argentine showgirl poses for magazines. And she talks about her marrying her with Mauro Icardi.“I would marry him again a thousand times,” he confessed in the interview which will be published in the weekly. And she adds that she has never cheated on him.

From the previews that come from TODAY’s Instagram page we can read some statements about his illness, leukemia: «I still didn’t have the results of my tests and he told the country and therefore also to my children. My son wrote to my sister asking if I was dying and I didn’t want to say it.”

And to those who say that they are speculating on the disease she replies like this: «There are bad people, you can’t do anything about it. I’m teaching my five children to be strong, I want them to grow up with the armor I made for myself. I have never “played” with the disease, especially because I am a mother and I know that lies come back like boomerangs. The problem is that they don’t see me in a bed “nailed down”, in hospital, dying, without hair, so they think I’m fine. But what do they know about the medicines I take or my fear?”.

«Do I take risks in dancing? There is Doctor Pavlovsky who watches over my day from Buenos Aires and tells me what I can and cannot do. The efforts, the tension, the race, the training, I can bear them. I’m sure I will send a message of normality to my children. They see that I smile, that I’m not at home, that I can jump or do a pirouette. And I hope they understand that mom is invincible.”

