The ambiguity surrounding the fate of Wanda Maximoff could have been clarified thanks to an official publication of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

If you are among the MCU fans who have had sleepless nights wondering if Wanda Maximoff, our beloved Scarlet Witch, really takes the cake at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, today you may have some light. Thanks to a new book titled Marvel Studios The Marvel Cinematic Universe An Official Timeline, it seems that doubt has been dispelled. Or almost.

Does the MCU book reveal Wanda’s goodbye?

Since the premiere of Multiverse of Madness, the fandom has been divided. Some believe that Wanda has left never to return, and others think that she could be resurrected, which would not be the first time in the MCU. The official book speaks out and says: “she Destroys Wundagore and makes it collapse in on itself, ending two major threats to the entire Multiverse.” Does this have the scent of a final farewell or what?

Kevin Feige, the great president of Marvel Studios, has not closed the door on Elizabeth Olsen’s return to the role that has revolutionized her career either. “Did we see her body under her rubble?” he said in an interview. “I saw a tower collapse and a small red flash. I do not know what that means”. And Olsen? “In the last four years, everything I’ve done has been Marvel. But I need more, other characters in my life,” shared the actress.

The controversy in networks

It is curious that, despite the ambiguity surrounding Wanda’s fate, social networks have become a hotbed of theories and speculation. From those who believe that Scarlet Witch could star in her own spin-off, to those who already imagine what a crossover with the X-Men or the Fantastic Four would be like. Wanda’s narrative potential in the multiverse is enormousand it wouldn’t be unreasonable to think that Marvel Studios has more plans for her, even if she has crossed the threshold of death, or something similar.

On the other hand, it is necessary to highlight the evolution of Wanda’s character since her debut in 2014. What began as a vengeful villain in Avengers: Age of Ultron has transformed into one of the most beloved and complex figures in the MCU. Her moral dilemmas, her ever-growing powers, and her relationship with Vision have added layers of depth that make her impossible to forgetregardless of their final fate in the Multiverse of Madness.

Wanda returns, but not as we know her

What is a fact is that Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff in the next season of the animated series What If…? from Disney+. There we can explore new realities in the multiverse, but her future in the “flesh and blood” MCU is up in the air. There are rumors that place her in the WandaVision spin-off led by Paul Bettany, titled Vision Quest, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

In addition to all the uncertainty, the truth is that Elizabeth Olsen has shown interest in the X-Men myth now that they will be integrated into the MCU. “I would love to explore all that,” she said excitedly. Let’s not forget that the actress debuted in the post-credits scene of Captain America: The Winter Soldier in 2014 and since then she has been a pillar in the Marvel universe.

Balance and legacy of Wanda in the MCU

If the Scarlet Witch has truly said her final goodbye to the Multiverse of Madness, she has left an indelible mark. From Avengers: Age of Ultron to WandaVision, Wanda Maximoff has become one of the most complex and beloved characters in the franchise. And although her fate may seem uncertain, one thing is clear: her legacy is unbreakable.

We’ll see if Wanda returns to the MCU in some way or if this is the end of her road. For now, it seems that this new MCU book has clarified many doubts, although there is always the possibility that the Marvel universe has some surprises in store for us. Because, you know, in the multiverse anything is possible.