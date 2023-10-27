The statements of Mauro Icardi’s wife

Wanda Nara she told herself in a long interview with Hola Argentina. The model and agent of Icardi spoke about the very close relationship that Mauro has with their daughters. Especially at this moment that he sees Wanda is far from them due to her participation in Dancing with the Stars: “He is more of a gift giver: the iPhone 15 came out and he bought one for each of them. I understand his role. Mauro comes from a very humble family and always tells me that when he was little he had no money and they went hunting for food. Mauro sees it from this point of view: “If I can, I want to give them everything”. And I understand it “.

“How are Mauro and I? Good, good. I’ve known Mauro for twelve years. It’s a long period and it’s a relationship that is very difficult to sustain today, especially because of our jobs. What I appreciate and always give priority to is that , despite the many situations, we have always chosen the other, our family and the project we have. For me the priority is above all Mauro’s heart and his goodness. Who is more impetuous between the two of us? Mauro. I am very calm. The older I get, the less inflamed I become. Maybe when I was younger I was more jealous. Not anymore. I have the belief that you are with who you want to be with and if someone no longer wants to be with you, you can’t do anything about it. If I Do I regret something? Maybe I regret something I might have said in a moment of pain or media madness. Sometimes I sin by being so sincere and impulsive. We have a cell phone in our hand and we make a mess. I don’t regret the phrase “You killed another family.” That’s how I felt at that moment. I would stop being authentic if I told you I regretted it. But it is also true that no one takes care of anyone’s family. What was the craziest thing that was said about me that wasn’t true? The insinuation that I was with Maradona and I have always denied it. I don’t know, a lot of things that have been said about me without verifying or asking me directly. I would have liked to talk about my illness, but it wasn’t like that,” said Wanda NAra in the interview with Hola Argentina.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of sports gossip without missing any updates, stay connected to Golssip to discover all the news of the day.

October 25, 2023 (modified October 26, 2023 | 11:26)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED