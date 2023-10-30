Argentina is in great demand by Italian magazines for shootings and interviews. AF talks about the future of the former Inter footballer

Since when Wanda Nara she is a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and magazines compete to interview her. To the microphones of F the argentinian talked about everything, including her role as agent of Mauro Icardi: “The truth is that the choice to become an agent was born a bit by chance. I have always managed my things alone, I don’t have a manager; at the time Mauro asked me for some advice so in the end I decided to take care I looked after his interests. But with hindsight, I would have preferred to continue to just be a mother, because these things ultimately lead to some problems at home. I happened to make a decision in which perhaps Mauro didn’t agree and I paid for it with difficult, turbulent periods. Mixing affection and business is absolutely not easy.”

The career of Mauro Icardi

—

“What will we do when Mauro stops playing football? It’s something we’re talking about. Because my career as a presenter, on the other hand, can be very long so, when Mauro leaves football, I think he’ll stay at home with his children. Maybe we’ll go and live in a country he loves madly like Italy or Argentina. But all the moves we’ve made and the cities we’ve lived in have been enriching. Every time I told my children to bring the best things with them. And you know what? Today they speak five languages ​​and have friends everywhere”, concluded Wanda talking about their future after football.