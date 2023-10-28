The words of Mauro Icardi’s wife in an Instagram story

It wasn’t easy to discover that I had a bad disease. Wanda Nara he is slowly finding the courage to be able to talk about it in public too. In some recent interviews you underlined how shocking it was to have to learn that you had an illness from television, when the doctors had not yet given you the precise diagnosis. Difficult for her and especially for her family and her children. But Wanda is a tough woman and she immediately got back into the game with Dancing with the Stars. Without sparing herself, she is looking for a bit of normality.

“I have leukemia. At the beginning I said ‘this thing I have’, then I managed to call it an illness and now I call it by name. Forgive those who thought I had to get ahead of myself”, wrote Wanda Nara on social media, calling for the first time his disease by name.

October 28, 2023 (changed October 28, 2023 | 9:00 pm)

