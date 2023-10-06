Aries

October looks like an extremely entertaining month, especially for you. The energy of Mercury in your natal house of love allows you to further strengthen ties with the person you love or are interested in. You can conquer with words, details and encounters, but if you have not been present in his life, it is better to say goodbye.

Taurus

The Moon in your sign inaugurates the first week of October. A Taurus never doubts what he feels or wants. Mercury unites you with co-workers, teams, volunteer groups, seminars and new experiences that help you understand yourself better.

Gemini

Your ruler visits Libra, awakening your power of seduction, especially through words. Mercury makes it easy to connect with someone who could be more than a friend. Together they openly express their love, strengthening their commitment to each other.

Cancer

In October, you will receive visitors at home or travel to be with family, especially children. Mercury positively influences property transactions, making it a good time to present or request official documents. Take advantage of family time.

Leo

October is the time to have fun, advance pending official processes and dedicate yourself to studying or improving your area of ​​income. Mercury provides the energy necessary to motivate you to give your best and finish what you have put off.

Virgo

Money comes thanks to the good decisions and organization that characterize you. Mercury opens the doors to prosperity and abundance, with news, correspondence and deposits in your bank account. You get what’s legally yours, so keep your wins private.

Libra

The sun continues in your sign, the moon begins the week in Taurus and Mercury visits your sign, announcing a fabulous month. Everything stagnant, especially in love and finances, moves towards success and abundance. Positive energy encompasses health, love and peace.

Scorpio

Get ready for something wonderful as benefic planets support you in October. Mercury connects you with loved ones and you receive important messages from your spiritual guides. Your past becomes relevant, and your dreams reveal crucial information.

Sagittarius

October begins with a lucrative week for you. You move away from toxic people to surround yourself with positive and entrepreneurial friends. You receive a job proposal that you should not reject. Your positive attitude sets you apart, and prosperity comes with new opportunities.

Capricorn

The sun continues to favor your professional success in October. Mercury brings positive vibes to your work area. If you are employed, you can find the ideal job you are looking for. Those who want to change careers will see new and better opportunities.

Aquarium

Your curiosity is intensified by unusual topics. Many Aquarians begin learning another language and exploring different religious services in October. The week marks the start of possible events for those open to learning and living new adventures.

Fish

October is the month to expand your mystical and spiritual side. It is a favorable period to practice rituals, magic and spells that attract love, money and health into your life. Avoid manipulating the free will of others and focus on having control and mastery over yourself to avoid negative karma.

With information from Walter Mercado

MF

