Walt Disney, one hundred years of successes and current sorrows

Walt Disney turns one hundred years old and cannot celebrate much because the moment is complicated by a significant loss of profitability which involves not only the audiovisual sector but its entire world of entertainment. And this moment has not had its victims: 7,000 workers left at home (out of 220,000) to save something like 5.5 billion dollars.

The house of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Minnie had a turnover of almost 83,000 million dollars in 2022, 40% more than in 2018, a record year. But it cashed in 75% less than 5 years earlier, only 3,145 million. The group’s television business absorbs a lot of money, is not growing and is actually in crisis. The strategies of the historic CEO, Bob Iger, who wants to relaunch amusement parks, are not completely convincing investors and the stock, after the all-time high of $202 in 2021, has now collapsed to $85 (-57%).

Walt Disney, a story full of successes

At the heart of the company, in Burbank you can read a historical chronology that begins in 1923, when it won its first Oscar in 1932, opened its headquarters in 1940, inaugurated the first Disneyland in 1955 and made several acquisitions in the 90s. From the ABC television network which then led to the incorporation of Pixar (2006), Marvel (2009), Lucasfilm (2012) and finally 20th Century Fox in 2019.

In this extremely delicate moment the Group has decided to invest 60 billion dollars over the next ten years. Investments largely concentrated in the six parks in America, Europe and Asia. The remaining 30% will be placed in Florida. But the announcement did not satisfy the market and shares fell 3.6%, to their lowest since 2014. Disney is worth $160 billion on the market, less than half the capitalization it had in 2021.

Walt Disney, recovery after the pandemic

However, we are starting to see recovery from the pandemic. Disney World and the Florida parks were visited by 36 million visitors in 2022, up from 47 million in 2019. Disneyland in Anaheim about 26 million (-2 million). Paris instead increased attendance by 183%. To recover the losses of the television sector, entrance prices to the parks will be increased, which continue to represent 60% of operating income. Goldman Sachs believes that 2023 will end with a decline of between 6% and 7% in pay television subscribers. In short, Topolino and Company seem to need liquidity to continue to amaze children and adults around the world.

Perhaps they could be forced to sell some family jewels such as the television sector. In this regard, Bloomberg said that businessman and former comedian Byron Allen, of Entertainment Studios, offered Iger $10 billion in a text message for ABC and the rest of the company’s channels (Disney Channel, FX and National Geographic). The answer has not yet been received. Now it’s time to enjoy the centenary. Tomorrow who knows.

