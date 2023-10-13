Wall Street, lively autumn market for new IPOs

Although inflation has not yet been tamed, geopolitics is increasingly complicated between two war fronts such as Ukraine and Israel, and the prospects for global development are certainly not exciting, Wall Street investors still believe in the new shares put on the market. In fact, the month of September was good for new IPOs debuting on the primary American market, and October seems no different. In the first half of the current year the securities placed (Bloomberg data) had made just over 14 billion in total, now the last three companies placed, Arm Holdings, Instacart e Klaviyo, have raised 6.5 billion dollars out of the total of 7.2 billion dollars “taken home” so far on the New York market. And it is precisely the Fed’s harsh rate policy (between 5.25% and 5.5%) that has given new life to IPOs. Investors seem really interested, even if this did not guarantee that the price of the three new ones listed would shoot up immediately after the first ring of the bell.



Wall Street, a lot of money raised for IPOs but without increases in shares

Arm Holdings, for example, was oversubscribed by as much as 12 times, Instacart by 23 times, and Klaviyo by 30 times. Arm Holdings of Japan’s Softbank, which has long been focused on AI, grossed something like $5.3 billion in September. First listed at 51 dollars, now up to 53. Instacart, digital leader during the pandemic for the sale and delivery of food products, valued at the time at 39 billion, now valued at less than a third (10 billion) has raised 660 million. But its shares started at 30 dollars and traded at 26.6 dollars. For Klaviyo, focused on software, investors put 576 million on the table. The stock started at a base of 30 dollars and only reached 31. It seems to be clear that most of the newcomers to the stock market have a predominantly high-tech matrix, even if all of them, after the explosions of value linked to the pandemic, have had to scale back their expectations.

Wall Street, a bit of disappointment for Birkenstock

Among the latest IPOs there was a lot of anticipation for one, not as technological, but famous for its footwear, recently launched by the “Barbie” film. The German Birkenstock was highly anticipated but it did not meet expectations. In fact, yesterday’s opening was significantly lower than the IPO price. The starting price of $46 quickly dropped to $41. The expected price range is between $44 and $49. If investors put money at the high end of the price, the private equity fund L Catterton, the main shareholder, could collect around 1.6 billion dollars which would bring the famous brand to a value of 10 billion dollars. However, all this excitement can only be seen in America while in the Old Continent it is still very far from appearing, in line with what is happening in the economy and on the job market. Voices that are sparkling on the other side of the Atlantic while recording flat calm in Europe.

