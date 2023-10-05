After the derby the Rossoneri found defensive solidity, conceding one goal in four games. Tomori and his teammates will now face (also) the Germans’ twelfth man

From our correspondent Luca Bianchin

4 October – Dortmund (Germany)

Tour guides don’t even pretend to be passionate about cathedrals and museums. Please move on without regrets. When it comes to listing Dortmund’s number 1 attraction, they talk about him: the Westfalenstadion, the stadium. What does it mean to talk about them: the bricks of the Yellow Wall. Anyone who pays for a plane ticket to Dusseldorf and then takes the train to Dortmund comes to see the Südtribüne, known to all as Die Gelbe Wand, the Yellow Wall, the most famous curve in Germany. What’s special about it? Well, the choreography, the heat and the color, the noise. Before the start You’ll Never Walk Alone comes on and during the match the chants bounce. Pioli spoke to journalists yesterday about this, rather than about tactics, and tonight he will coach a challenge within a challenge: the Wall against the Wall. Borussia fans against the defensive resistance of Milan, who after the derby conceded just one goal in four games – from Luvumbo to Cagliari – and regained solidity and certainty.

37 degrees in the sun

—

Calabria-Thiaw-Tomori-Hernandez are interesting, but precedence at the Yellow Wall. Yesterday Pioli had the team train with Borussia chants blasting from the loudspeakers, then explained: «The idea came from watching the matches. I also wanted to prepare the players from an environmental point of view. The important thing will be to communicate on the pitch because they won’t even hear my voice. I told the team that the stadium might be reminiscent of Anfield, but we will find energy and adrenaline from the environment.” He’s not the only one who was impressed. Schweinsteiger, the heart of Bayern, was once asked which Dortmund player he feared the most. And he: “The Yellow Wall especially scares me.” Then Klopp, who coached here: “Coming out of the tunnel and seeing the stadium is like being reborn, you come out of the darkness and see the light. It’s as if there were 150,000 people in that corner.” It’s partly passion, partly mathematics. The Südtribüne has an inclination of 37 degrees – vertical – and the front row can almost touch the goalkeeper. The Yellow Wall has become famous for this and over the years it has also made headlines for its twinning with the fans of Naples and Catania, for the “Speziale Libero” banner displayed after the death of inspector Filippo Raciti, for politics. In 2014, Borussia declared its opposition to right-wing extremism and neo-Nazism, while the curve has changed orientation over the years, turning to the left.

leader tomori

—

The Milan wall is equally metaphorical but also holds up in reality. Pioli was good at uniting the team after the 5-1 win against Inter and in the Champions League, with Newcastle, he only took a risk at the end. Mike Maignan is back after the short break due to injury but the impression, in this story, is that the X factor is Tomori. In recent weeks, Fik has stopped making mistakes and, against Lazio, he has returned to attacking high, as in the best matches of spring 2022. Tonight, pay attention to the double duel on the wings – Malen and Brandt against Calabria and Theo – and to the spirit of Malick Thiaw . Malick is not only German, he grew up in Schalke and Borussia-Schalke is the Ruhr derby. This time, there’s no yellow card regarding the Muro’s attitude: they definitely boo him.

October 4 – 08:58

