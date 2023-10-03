loading…

Stoneman Willie’s mummy is finally buried. Photo/Reuters

WASHINGTON – A mummy of a man known as Stoneman Willie will receive a proper burial after being displayed at a funeral home in Reading, Pennsylvania, United States, for 128 years.

The unidentified man was an alcoholic who died of kidney failure in a local prison on November 19, 1895. “He was accidentally mummified by morticians who were experimenting with new embalming techniques,” Auman Funeral Home said, as reported by Reuters.

Wearing a suit with a bow tie, the lanky man is shown in a casket with a red sash across his chest. His hair and teeth remained intact, and his skin looked rough.

Because the man gave a false name when arrested for pickpocketing, Stoneman Willie’s identity was unknown for years and local officials were unable to locate his relatives.

The funeral home has petitioned the state for permission to keep the remains instead of burying them to monitor the experimental embalming process.

But Auman Funeral Home said they have now identified Stoneman Willie using historical documents and will reveal his name later this week when they bury his body. Until recently, not much was known about him other than his Irish origins.

“We don’t call him mummy. We call him our friend Willie,” said Kyle Blankenbiller, funeral director. “He’s just become an icon, a storied part of not just Reading’s past but certainly its present.”

Ahead of the funeral, the town of Reading will remember a man who has been part of the town’s folklore for generations.

On Sunday, locals took to the streets to celebrate Reading’s 275th birthday with a colorful parade that included a hearse carrying Willie’s coffin.

Throughout this week, Willie will be on display at Auman Funeral Home. On Saturday, he will make his final journey through the streets of Reading and will be buried in the local cemetery, where his real name will finally be written on his tombstone.

