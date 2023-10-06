Volvo may no longer be a young player on the car market, but they apparently do not shy away from trying something new every now and then. For example, they have been teasing the arrival of the EM90, which will be the very first MPV that the brand has ever built. However, that is not the only segment in which “Volvo” wants to take its first steps…

Not “Volvo Cars”…

The Swedes will be involved in the development of purely electric vans. To this end, Volvo has entered into a joint venture with Renault, and both parties will own 50 percent of the shares of the joint company. Volvo and Renault promise to invest 300 million euros each in the next three years, and French transport company CMA CGM will invest an additional 120 million. That should be enough for the development of a new platform for electric vans, which will of course have the most modern safety systems — because Volvo. However, it is not yet certain that the vans will have Renault or Volvo logos on them, because it could also be that the parties involved are creating a new brand for them.

This collaboration between Renault and Volvo is secretly not very surprising, and for an explanation we take a trip to the truck world. Renault and Volvo Trucks have been developing vehicles together there for decades because, for example, if you strip a new Volvo FH and Renault T of their bodies, what remains is virtually identical. That Volvo FH has nothing whatsoever to do with your XC40 or V90, because Volvo’s passenger and commercial vehicle branches have been separated since Ford bought the car division in 1999 (which in turn sold it to Geely in 2010). It is therefore Volvo Trucks that is working with Renault on this van project, and not Volvo Cars.