Next weekend Lilou Wadoux will complete her first season in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship as an official Ferrari Competizioni GT driver and the desire to conclude with a notable result is obviously very high.

The Frenchwoman’s 2023 was spent mainly aboard the 488 GTE Evo #83 of AF Corse designed by Richard Mille in a crew with her colleague Alessio Rovera and the Bronze driver, Luis Pérez Companc, with whom this year they achieved a great success at the 6h of Spa-Francorchamps, then running into less positive outings at Le Mans, Monza and Fuji.

Considering that it was her debut on a GT, the general assessment of Lilou’s year is still good, as she herself stated in the press conference held at Mugello on the occasion of the Ferrari World Finals, in which Motorsport.com took part.

Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

#83 Richard Mille AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO: Luis Perez Companc, Lilou Wadoux, Alessio Rovera

“As a first season I think it went very well. After Sebring it was nice to get second place in Portimao and then the victory in Spa with Alessio and Luis was exciting”, says Wadoux.

“The race in Bahrain is still missing, so we will try to finish well, perhaps in first position, also to make up for the difficult race in Fuji, where the pace was still there.”

Her debut in Ferrari and with AF Corse was not easy, but the help of the team, Rovera and the other Prancing Horse drivers who introduced her to the new world allowed her to express herself at her best.

“Everything was new for me this year, from the team to the car. In my opinion it went very well, doing a good job with the team and my teammates.”

“And I’m also very proud to have been the first woman to race and win in the WEC with Ferrari, so I think I’ve done a good job on and off the track.”

Photo by: Federico Basile

Lilou Wadoux, Alessio Rovera

At 22 years old, the transalpine has forged ahead, making her first appearance in the World Championship in LMP2 last year, and then moving to LMGTE AM for 2023. In this way she was able to gain different experiences which however required the work of a certain commitment.

“Going from LMP2 to GT involved a different working methodology both in the pits and on the track. With the prototypes you have to overtake the slower cars, but this year I found myself being on the latter, so the roles were reversed. However, the experience helped me.”

“I also had to change my driving style a bit, because a GT is different from many points of view. The very nice thing is that I was able to grow in some aspects and now I have experience on both models. However, this year one I did a race in IMSA in LMP2 and I had no difficulty getting back into the rhythm.”

Finally, the ‘prize’ that Ferrari will reserve for her is a place in the 499P in Sunday’s Rookie Test, repeating the outing in a Hypercar already carried out in 2022 with Toyota. But first there is 8h and Wadoux wants to do one thing at a time.

“At the tests I will be able to drive the 499P, I have already done some tests on the simulator to understand what it is about and learn the steering wheel. But I will only think about the Hypercar once Saturday’s race is over, I hope to be able to finish on a high note because the potential is there And”.